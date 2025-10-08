I've recommended this beginner acoustic countless times, and with $136 off, it's an even easier choice – don't hang about, though, the sale ends today!

If you're on the hunt for an exceptional beginner-friendly acoustic guitar that offers both style and practicality, look no further than the D’Angelico Premier Gramercy, now available at Guitar Center with a limited-time discount of $136 off. This guitar is currently our top pick for the best acoustic for beginners with a cutaway, and it also received a glowing 4-star review in our tests, so when we see it heavily discounted, we need to shout about it.

The D’Angelico Premier Gramercy stands out as “undoubtedly, a fine guitar for the money,” crafted with attention to detail and a rather eye-catching design. With its Grand Auditorium shape and a combination of spruce and sapele for the top, back, and sides, this guitar not only looks great but also delivers a beautiful tone.

As noted in our review, “for the price, it's a lot of guitar for not a lot of money, with some nice visual appeal thrown in to sweeten the deal.”

D'Angelico Premier Series Gramercy: was $399.99 now $263.99 at Guitar Center The D’Angelico Premier Gramercy is, undoubtedly, a fine guitar for the money. It is well-made, sounds great, and looks interesting. Some players may find the tone on the bright side, but it can't be denied that the Premier Gramercy offers outstanding value for players of all levels.

One of the features that makes the Premier Gramercy particularly appealing is its remarkable playability. With a “comfortable neck profile” and accessible scale length, it caters to players of all sizes and skill levels. When we tested the guitar, we noted that “the action was well set up out of the box, with no significant fret buzz or sharp edges,” something that's not always the case with models in this price bracket.

Thanks to its built-in Fishman preamp, the Premier Gramercy excels in both plugged and unplugged settings, amplifying its natural tone beautifully. Plus, the tone and volume controls tucked inside the soundhole offer a cleaner aesthetic while being equally functional.

With its combination of build quality, comfort, and versatile sound, the D’Angelico Premier Gramercy is an excellent choice for both beginners and seasoned players looking for an affordable instrument for practice or performance.

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal at Guitar Center. With $136 off, you can own a guitar that “offers a lot of value for its price,” making it a worthy addition to any guitarist’s collection. Act quickly, as this deal ends today.

Hear the guitar in action for yourself in our demo video below