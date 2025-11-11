The PRS pre-Black Friday sale is bigger than ever, with massive 40th anniversary discounts up to $220 on SE guitars and more – and yes, it includes the 5-star PRS SE NF 53

This year PRS has been celebrating its 40th anniversary with a range of events and special product launches. Now, for this year’s Black Friday guitar deals , they’ve announced one of their best sales in years, with huge savings across guitars and amps – including 20% off the SE, PRS Core and S2 series’. These sales are live right now at both Sweetwater and Guitar Center .

2025 has already been a standout year for PRS, marking four decades of craftsmanship with limited-edition releases, new model launches we’ve reviewed , and a slick media campaign featuring Paul himself in the ‘Rules of Tone’ YouTube series. Extending that celebration into a major sale feels like the cherry on top of what’s been an incredible year.

If you’re not sure where to start, in my opinion $170 off the ever-popular PRS SE Silver Sky at Guitar Center is a brilliant deal on a versatile fan favorite. Or, if you’re after something a little more premium, there’s a massive $410 saving on the stunning 40th Anniversary CE 24 Special at Sweetwater . This model comes complete with a quilted top, dual 85/15 humbuckers, and an NS-01 single coil in the middle for tones on tap.

There are plenty more killer deals to check out, but I’ve hand-picked my five favorites from the sales below. I’ve also included some of the Guitar World team’s video demos further down the page so you can hear them in action. Let’s dive in:

Save $50 PRS SE CE24 Standard Satin: was $549 now $499 at Guitar Center The Standard Satin range is one of the best value electric guitars on the market. With an additional $50 off at Guitar Center for Black Friday, this deal is a no-brainer for those looking for a versatile workhorse, an upgrade on a beginner model, or an entry into the world of PRS. This model scored 5 stars out of five in our review.

Save 18% ($180) PRS SE NF 53: was $979 now $799 at Sweetwater Sound Following the success of the S-Style SE NF 3, the SE NF 53 is PRS's take on a classic T-Style guitar, with a few different twists. Saving $200 at Sweetwater, this is an awesome opportunity to test ride the PRS-designed Narrowfield DD "S" pickups and extremely playable NF 53-profile neck with a 10-inch fingerboard radius, all finished off with a stunning swamp ash body. Read our 5/5 review here.

Save 20% ($180) PRS SE Zach Myers 594: was $899 now $719 at Guitar Center Looking for a stunning single cut to add to your collection? Well, with $180 off this SE Zach Myers 594 at Guitar Center, you may have just found your next guitar. With a chambered mahogany body and a single F-Hole, this guitar is a lightweight powerhouse that utilizes two PRS-designed 245 "S" pickups for added punch.

Save 20% ($216) PRS SE Custom 24 Floyd: was $1,079 now $863 at Sweetwater Sound If there is one thing working in a guitar store has taught me, it's that metal heads love to save money. With $216 off this SE Custom 24 Floyd guitar at Sweetwater, you can dive bomb between chugging riffs to your heart's content, made even sweeter thanks to a generous discount. Stand out from the crowd with the stunning Charcoal Cherry Burst finish.

Save 20% ($220) PRS SE Studio: was $1,099 now $879 at Guitar Center With $220 off at Guitar Center, there's really no excuse not to grab this incredibly versatile guitar. Its gorgeous figured maple veneer and shallow violin carve give it serious appeal, while the HSS Narrowfield configuration makes it a must-have for players who want studio flexibility and killer tones at a fantastic price this Black Friday.

Watch our video demos

