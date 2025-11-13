Sweetwater is showing the rest how it's done with its ginormous official Black Friday sale – and it includes a whopping $1,000 off a D'Angelico favourite

With more than two weeks to go to the official start of the Black Friday guitar deals , Sweetwater joins a long list of retailers in going even earlier than we’ve seen in previous years, launching its full Black Friday sale right now with some gigantic discounts of up to 80% off . With quite literally thousands of discounts available, it’s an amazing place to score an early bargain on guitar gear.

The Sweetwater Black Friday deals feature pretty much anything and everything guitar, with electric guitars , acoustic guitars, guitar pedals, amps, essential accessories, and recording gear included. All the major guitar brands are represented too, with big savings on Fender, Gibson, PRS, Taylor, D’Angelico, and loads more.

I expect the sale to run all the way through to Cyber Weekend, which starts on November 28, at which point it may well cycle round to a Cyber Monday guitar deals sale after the weekend. We’ll be covering all the best deals right here at Guitar World, but if you want the best deals straight to your inbox, make sure you’re signed up for The Pick: Deals , our deals-specific newsletter.

Sweetwater Black Friday sale: All the early deals

Sweetwater has jumped the gun with its Black Friday sale, launching a full two weeks before the official arrival of Cyber Weekend at the end of November. With thousands of discounts on some of the biggest guitar brands out there, it’s the perfect place to pick up a bargain on the likes of Gibson, Fender, PRS, Taylor, and more.

One of the first deals to catch my eye in the sale was a huge $200 discount on the Walrus Audio Mako Series D1 delay pedal . It’s down to just $149 which is amazing value for money if you want a high-quality selection of delay tones to your pedalboard . We gave it a massive four and a half stars out of five in our Mako Series D1 review , praising it for its revamped sounds and stereo width control.

You can also bag yourself a hefty $1,000 off this D’Angelico Excel DC XT semi-hollow guitar , which is down to just $999.99. Boasting Seymour Duncan humbuckers , a 3-piece maple/walnut neck, and a laminated maple body, it’s got a bright, biting tone that’s great for a variety of different playing styles.