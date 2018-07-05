Ernie Ball Music Man Introduces the All-New StingRay Special Bass

Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced the all-new StingRay Special. Above, watch Ernie Ball Music Man CEO Sterling Ball discuss the history of this special bass and what's new for the StingRay Special.

First introduced in 1976, the StingRay has become one of the most iconic bass guitars in history. For the first time in over 30 years, the Ernie Ball Music Man StingRay has been reimagined with new features and appointments that provide a new level of playing comfort while retaining that revered iconic StingRay sound.

Featured revisions for the StingRay Special include an enhanced contour that is rounded for more comfort in any playing position, a sculpted neck joint for uninhibited upper fret access to all 22 stainless steel frets, and lightweight aluminum hardware providing a lighter, more balanced instrument.

Bass legend Tony Levin discusses the StingRay Special.

The new and improved StingRay electronics feature powerful neodymium magnets for higher output and a new 18-volt 3-Band preamp for extra clean headroom without clipping. Solid roadworthy construction, elegant oval pickguard, 3+1 tuning key configuration (SR4)/4+1 tuning key configuration (SR5), and the ever-popular Music Man humbucker. These features come together to produce a look, feel and sound that is remarkably unmistakable.

Optimized, modernized, and yet so familiar, the new StingRay bass is tailor-made for today’s most discerning players. Available now in North America and September 3 worldwide.

