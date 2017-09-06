IK Multimedia and Ampeg Release Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube

IK Multimedia is pleased to announce the immediate release of Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube, a new collection that brings some of the most sought-after and iconic bass amplifiers and cabinets from the Ampeg Heritage and Classic series to AmpliTube for Mac and PC.

Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube brings more power to bass players and music producers, giving them the opportunity to expand their collection with 2 amplifiers and 2 cabinets from the Ampeg Classic series: the SVT-VR and V-4B amplifiers along with the SVT-810AV and SVT-212AV cabinets. Also included from the Ampeg Heritage series is the highly sought-after B-15N amp and its matching cabinet, the B-15N 115.

Ampeg SVX 2 provides the genuine tone, dynamics and feel of these iconic amps thanks to IK's industry-leading modeling technologies. Dynamic Interaction Modeling not only recreates every individual physical component in the amplifier's design, but also the nonlinear behavior between each component and its interaction with other components in the circuit. This provides an unprecedented level of realism, touch and feel for each amp.

Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube recreates the sound that defined electric bass in virtual form. IK software engineers worked painstakingly with the Ampeg engineering team to ensure that each amplifier and cabinet model has been created with the same attention to detail and authenticity that goes into their physical counterparts. The amplifiers and cabinets available in Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube include:

SVT-VR

The Ampeg SVT-VR is a vintage reissue of an early 1970's "Blue-Line" SVT head. The preamp stage, power section, and even rocker switches emulate the exact signal path, tone, and vibe of this original rock 'n' roll workhorse giving all the growl one might ever need.

V-4B

The Ampeg V-4B 100W all-tube bass amplifier is a remarkable reissue of the legendary 1971 original, delivering the pure tube vintage sound, attitude and unmistakable grind that earned this classic amp a place in bass history.

B-15N

The Heritage B-15N amplifier features distinct switchable 1964 and 1966 channels with Ampeg's flexible Baxandall type bass and treble EQ controls along with selectable cathode or fixed bias providing the ultimate control over response and tone. The Heritage B-15N meticulously recreates the world's most recorded bass tone.

SVT-810AV

Powerful, tight and focused bass sound. This is the classic Ampeg cabinet seen on stages worldwide. The Infinite Baffle design has stayed the same since 1969 and delivers the punchy, round sound that is the hallmark of Ampeg tone.

SVT-212AV

The Ampeg SVT-212AV cabinet delivers pure Ampeg tone in a ported cabinet design, featuring 2x12" custom LF drivers and a 1" compression driver, with a 3-way level control, that bridges the gap between fast transient response and a rich, powerful low end.

B-15N 115

The perfect companion to the B-15N. This cabinet features a 15" speaker that delivers pure, full-bodied and vintage-sounding tone, reminiscent of the good old '60s, that suits a wide array of musical genres.

Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube works perfectly with IK's iRig line of mobile digital interfaces, like the iRig HD 2 or the iRig Pro I/O, to record and process bass tones on the go and on stage with the best-sounding virtual amps and effects ever created. Because Ampeg SVX 2 runs from within AmpliTube for Mac/PC, it offers a full-rig signal path ready to use in any production: tuner, pedalboards, amp head preamp, effects loop, power amp, speaker cabs, mics with room effects, and rack effects. Plus, two complete rigs can be configured and run in stereo.

Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube is available now for $99.99 from the IK Multimedia website, the AmpliTube Custom Shop and participating IK retailers.

Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube is also available to currently registered Ampeg SVX users for the upgrade price of $49.99. Individual amps are available for $34.99 each and cabs for $14.99 each via the AmpliTube Custom Shop.

Check out a video below, and for more information, please visit ampegsvx.com/svx2.