IK Multimedia Announces the T-RackS 5

IK Multimedia has announced the T-RackS 5, a cutting-edge mixing and mastering system for Mac and PC.

The T-RackS 5 is a powerful modular mix and master system, offering incredible versatility with 4 all-new processors for a total of 38 high-quality modules, including a new completely redesigned, resizable interface in a flexible 16-processor series/parallel chain with an unrivaled audio engine, a complete broadcast-ready professional metering section and an album assembly section with multi-format export.

A dream collection

In T-RackS 5 there are now 38 incredible modules, including 4 all-new additions to the collection, allowing for the construction of a perfect studio set up.

The Master Match module is a new type of plug-in that automatically matches the sonic fingerprint of up to 3 reference tracks, using highly sophisticated algorithms and then applies that sound to a user's mix. Thanks to this new powerful module, it's easy to create great sounding masters without the need for any previous audio engineering experience or specialized skills.

Based on an iconic American piece of recording hardware, the new Dyna-Mu vari-mu compressor/limiter has a subtle but instantly recognizable sound.

The new EQual digital equalizer is a 10-band, ultra-clear, high-end parametric equalizer with an extremely transparent sound, a full-screen resizable interface for ultra-precise editing and a vast array of filter shapes that replicate the typical curves of legendary British and American analog EQ's. Developed as an "all-in-one" solution, the new ONE mastering processor has been designed for easy, streamlined and straightforward audio finalization. It includes an EQ, compressor, analog harmonic exciter, low-end enhancer and limiter that will let anyone achieve professional quality results in a snap.

Flexibility delivered 3 ways

T-RackS 5 offers the freedom and flexibility to optimize the mixing and mastering setup with 3 working environments:

- The standalone application for T-RackS 5 is a complete, self-contained, one-stop mixing and mastering workstation that allows users to load a set of audio tracks and output a finished product ready for digital delivery or CD replication.

- The plug-in suite provides nearly all the standalone mode features within the environment of a DAW as the most powerful channel strip or mastering chain available today as a plug-in.

- All T-RackS processors (including metering) can also be used as single plug-ins in any compatible DAW for multi-track mixing and stereo mastering duties.

The all-new graphic user interface is designed to control everything from a single window, smoother and faster than ever. Plus, it's fully resizable, meaning it can utilize up to the full size of a display. The new flexible chain view allows the modules to be dropped into the 16-processor series/parallel signal chain at will directly from the sidebar carousel showing all available T-RackS modules.Audiophile-grade performance

T-RackS 5 now supports audio up to 192kHz/32-bit, with mastering for high-definition music platforms and distribution without ever leaving its single interface, including 4 dithering options to choose from. The internal resampling engine delivers nothing less than best-in-class audiophile performance including DDM (Digital Delivery Mastering) on the output from the final limiting stage, offering an additional layer of protection against inter-sample peaks and overshoots.Comprehensive broadcast-ready metering

The new precision loudness LUFS meter is compliant with all leading professional reference standards for music delivery or broadcasting. Peak, RMS and Dynamic Range meters provide useful information about the dynamic response of mixes. The spectrogram, real-time analyzer, phase and correlation meters also help to spot frequency imbalances and phase problems. M/S meters included gather information about the relations between the mono and the stereo content. Additionally, T-RackS 5's new metering section can be launched as a separate floating window.Album assembly and digital delivery

Now it's possible to assemble a full-length production directly within the T-RackS 5 interface and create an album sequence with suitable track metadata including pauses, fades, track ID's, ISRC codes, CD-Text and more, then export single high quality master audio files or the whole project in various formats such as WAV, AIF and standard DDP image for replication or Wav Cue files.

Engineer preset library

Top recording and mixing engineers including Tom Lord-Alge, Nick Davis and many others who use T-RackS modules in their projects have created a library of presets that offers users a unique opportunity to instantly improve their productions with ease. This expanding library of presets is included with T-RackS 5 and provides a great starting point for mixing everything from drums, vocals, guitars, bass and more with exceptional results.Pricing and availability

T-RackS 5 is available now in both free and paid versions.

The Custom Shop version of T-RackS 5 is available free of charge, comes with the Classic Equalizer, simplified metering and offers users the option to try and buy any of the other processors.

With a total of 9 modules, including the 4 all-new processors and full metering, the T-RackS 5 collection is available for $/€149.99*. Producers and artists can step up to a collection of 22 essential modules in T-RackS 5 Deluxe for $/€299.99, and for engineers who want all 38 mixing and mastering modules, T-RackS 5 MAX is available for $/€499.99.

For more information, stop by ikmultimedia.com.