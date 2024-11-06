One of our top-rated guitars just got a huge discount in the Musician’s Friend early Black Friday sale – and it's not a Fender or Gibson

The anticipation is slowly building as 2024’s Black Friday guitar deals loom ever closer, but you don’t need to wait til the end of November to bag yourself a great deal on gear. Over at Musician’s Friend, you can grab huge savings of up to 50% on guitar gear, and they’ll be adding fresh deals weekly in the run-up to the main sale at the end of November.

As well as a huge array of gear deals, Musician’s Friend has got one of our top-rated guitars of 2024, the PRS SE CE 24 for just $594.15. That’s a $104.85 saving on the regular price. It’s a brilliant guitar for rock lovers, and we gave it a huge 4 and a half stars out of 5 in our PRS SE CE 24 review earlier this year.

