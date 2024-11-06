One of our top-rated guitars just got a huge discount in the Musician’s Friend early Black Friday sale – and it's not a Fender or Gibson

The anticipation is slowly building as 2024’s Black Friday guitar deals loom ever closer, but you don’t need to wait til the end of November to bag yourself a great deal on gear. Over at Musician’s Friend, you can grab huge savings of up to 50% on guitar gear , and they’ll be adding fresh deals weekly in the run-up to the main sale at the end of November.

As well as a huge array of gear deals, Musician’s Friend has got one of our top-rated guitars of 2024, the PRS SE CE 24 for just $594.15 . That’s a $104.85 saving on the regular price. It’s a brilliant guitar for rock lovers, and we gave it a huge 4 and a half stars out of 5 in our PRS SE CE 24 review earlier this year.

Musician’s Friend: Up to 50% off gear

With thousands of products seeing some serious reductions, Black Friday has landed earlier than ever this year at Musician’s Friend. There are big savings on huge brands like Fender, Gibson, Epiphone, Boss, and loads more, perfect for the guitar gearhead who wants to get in on the sales action early.

As well as their main sale, Musician’s Friend is also doing a holiday coupon sale, which means certain items get a 10% or 15% discount . Items between $99-198.99 get a 10% discount, while those that are priced at $199 or higher will get a nice 15% off the price. There are a lot of accessories in the sale at the moment, so great if you’re looking to stock up.

Elsewhere in the sale, we spotted one of our favorite overdrive pedals , the Boss BD-2 Blues Driver with a cheeky $20 reduction . Perfect for stacking with other pedals, the Blues Driver has been the go-to for many a guitarist over the years, thanks to its ultra versatility making it usable in a huge variety of playing styles and genres.

If you’re looking for a first gigging amp, the Fender Champion 100 is a great shout. Plenty of power to play gigs, with modeling tech that makes sure it still sounds great at lower volumes. We gigged one for years and it’s a great pedal platform too. A decent $30 discount in the Musician’s Friend sale may not sound like much, but it takes an incredibly powerful amp down below the $400 mark, which is great value in our book.

More great Black Friday deals