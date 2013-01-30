NAMM 2013 Video: PRS Guitars Brent Mason Signature Model

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear- and rain-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the gang at PRS to check out some new guitars. This video profiles the company's new Brent Mason Signature Model.

Mason, a Nashville session pro, worked with Paul Reed Smith for several years to arrive at this model that meets the need for a versatile and reliable, recording and gigging instrument.

