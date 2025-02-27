The UK’s biggest guitar event is this weekend, with 'wit and wisdom' from That Pedal Show
The Guitar Show hits Birmingham 1-2 March 2025: Full line-up revealed
Birmingham plays host to the UK's biggest guitar event this weekend. The Guitar Show has expanded to be bigger than ever, with more exhibitors and guests, including bassists Yolanda Charles and Steve Lawson, and tone experts That Pedal Show bringing their hit YouTube show to life.
"Mick and Dan's appearance was a highlight of last year's event," says show organiser Jason Hunt, "and I know visitors are in for a treat this time around as they bring their wit and wisdom to the Live Stage, with a set packed with classic tunes and sound advice on gear and how to get the best from it."
Typically attracting over 4000 visitors over two days, The Guitar Show features an electric hall, an acoustic hall, a live stage and a master class stage.
Attendees can expect exhibitions and gear from Marshall, Yamaha, Peavey, BOSS, Takamine, Faith, Ashdown, Sandberg, Orange, Rotosound, ESP, Sadowsky, Line 6, Neural DSP, Blackstar and Aguilar joining luthier and effects innovators like Patrick James Eggle, Alister Atkin, Darkglass, Balaguer, Rob Williams, Wampler, Friedman, Old Blood Endeavours and many, many more.
Artists appearing include Yolanda Charles (Robbie Williams, Paul Weller, Squeeze), solo bass pioneer Steve Lawson, legendary metal producer Mike Exeter (Black Sabbath, Massive Wagons, Orange Goblin and more), acoustic performances from Dos Guitarras (classic rock hits in a flamenco style), the blues and Americana of Dead Man’s Uke (full running order below), and Mick and Dan from That Pedal Show.
SATURDAY 1 MARCH
Manuel Rodriguez – Meet the Maker featuring Dos Guitarras
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
In the Pocket Podcast Presents – Bass Rig Wheel of Fortune
John Wines – AKA Old Grey Guitarist
Steve Lawson – solo bass pioneer
Mike Exeter – Producer (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest)
Spector Bass / Shergold Bass Presents – Daisy Pepper
SUNDAY 2 MARCH
Craig Joiner – Romeo’s Daughter / Rhino’s Revenge
James’s Home of Tone – Remi Harris
The Sandberg Band Featuring Yolanda Charles
Dead Man’s Uke
That Pedal Show
The Guitar Show is at Cramore Park, near Solihull in Birmingham, and tickets are available on the day or in advance from their website.
Tom Poak has written for the Hull Daily Mail, Esquire, The Big Issue, Total Guitar, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and more. In a writing career that has spanned decades, he has interviewed Brian May, Brian Cant, and cadged a light off Brian Molko. He has stood on a glacier with Thunder, in a forest by a fjord with Ozzy and Slash, and on the roof of the Houses of Parliament with Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham (until some nice men with guns came and told them to get down). He has drank with Shane MacGowan, mortally offended Lightning Seed Ian Broudie and been asked if he was homeless by Echo & The Bunnymen’s Ian McCulloch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“It might not be the ‘Marshall sound’ your grandad loves, but for those who revere the harder-edged sound Marshall brought us in the ’90s, the Studio 900 hits the spot”: Marshall Studio 900 head and combo review
“The 1980s was all about high performance. These models embody that spirit”: Gibson’s latest Certified Vintage drop offers a fascinating insight into the firm’s forgotten Superstrat era