Birmingham plays host to the UK's biggest guitar event this weekend. The Guitar Show has expanded to be bigger than ever, with more exhibitors and guests, including bassists Yolanda Charles and Steve Lawson, and tone experts That Pedal Show bringing their hit YouTube show to life.

"Mick and Dan's appearance was a highlight of last year's event," says show organiser Jason Hunt, "and I know visitors are in for a treat this time around as they bring their wit and wisdom to the Live Stage, with a set packed with classic tunes and sound advice on gear and how to get the best from it."

Typically attracting over 4000 visitors over two days, The Guitar Show features an electric hall, an acoustic hall, a live stage and a master class stage.

Attendees can expect exhibitions and gear from Marshall, Yamaha, Peavey, BOSS, Takamine, Faith, Ashdown, Sandberg, Orange, Rotosound, ESP, Sadowsky, Line 6, Neural DSP, Blackstar and Aguilar joining luthier and effects innovators like Patrick James Eggle, Alister Atkin, Darkglass, Balaguer, Rob Williams, Wampler, Friedman, Old Blood Endeavours and many, many more.

Artists appearing include Yolanda Charles (Robbie Williams, Paul Weller, Squeeze), solo bass pioneer Steve Lawson, legendary metal producer Mike Exeter (Black Sabbath, Massive Wagons, Orange Goblin and more), acoustic performances from Dos Guitarras (classic rock hits in a flamenco style), the blues and Americana of Dead Man’s Uke (full running order below), and Mick and Dan from That Pedal Show.

SATURDAY 1 MARCH

Manuel Rodriguez – Meet the Maker featuring Dos Guitarras

In the Pocket Podcast Presents – Bass Rig Wheel of Fortune

John Wines – AKA Old Grey Guitarist

Steve Lawson – solo bass pioneer

Mike Exeter – Producer (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest)

Spector Bass / Shergold Bass Presents – Daisy Pepper

SUNDAY 2 MARCH

Craig Joiner – Romeo’s Daughter / Rhino’s Revenge

James’s Home of Tone – Remi Harris

The Sandberg Band Featuring Yolanda Charles

Dead Man’s Uke

That Pedal Show

The Guitar Show is at Cramore Park, near Solihull in Birmingham, and tickets are available on the day or in advance from their website.