We’ve reviewed dozens of online guitar lessons platforms – now you can fix your playing for less with 45% off our number one choice

We’ve all been there: you sit down with your guitar, pick in hand, only to gravitate towards the same three minor pentatonic licks you mastered years ago. Take it from me, breaking out of a playing rut takes structure, and that can only be achieved with a proper teacher. Now, if you want to seriously level up your chops from home, and without it costing the earth, this time-limited Guitar Tricks Rocktober deal is the best offer online right now. And Guitar Tricks just so happens to be our favorite online guitar lessons platform .

Save 45% ($80.99) Guitar Tricks Annual Subscription: was $179.99 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Get complete access to over 11,000 video lessons, 800+ song tutorials, and tailored learning paths for only $99 for the next 12 months. That’s just $8.25 per month, and the 60-day money-back guarantee makes it the best value in online guitar instruction available today.

When our writer Chris Schwarten put the platform through its paces, he awarded it a competition-beating 4.5 out of 5 stars in his review, calling it “an exceptional platform for novices, intermediates and advanced guitarists alike” .

What really sets Guitar Tricks apart is the sheer depth of tuition. While other platforms cater strictly to day-one beginners, Guitar Tricks holds your hand from the basics – thanks to its Guided Core Learning System – before opening you up to more advanced, genre-specific paths covering genres like blues, country, rock, and acoustic, alongside specific techniques.

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The song tutorials are worth the money alone. You aren't just getting approximate chord playthroughs, you get multi-camera 4K breakdowns of classic tracks note-for-note, complete with recommended amp and guitar settings.

At a standard rate of $19.95 per month or $179.99 annually, Guitar Tricks is already competitively priced, but dropping the annual cost down to just $99 for Rocktober makes it an absolute steal. But this offer only runs through to Tuesday October 20th, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to snap it up.

And if you're worried about signing up blind, the platform offers an unbeatable 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can test drive it for two full months risk-free and get your money back if you’re less than satisfied.