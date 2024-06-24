Attention all beginners, our favourite online guitar lessons platform is now cheaper than ever - score a whopping 60% off Fender Play

Do you know someone looking to learn guitar? Or maybe you’re looking to expand your own vocabulary on the instrument. Fender Play is one of the biggest guitar lesson platforms in the world – and right now new users can enjoy 60% off an annual plan plus two weeks free with the code play60.

Although Fender Play hasn't been around that long, it has proven to be a smash hit among budding players. We've lost count of the number of beginners that have gone from standing starts to fully-fledged guitarists thanks to Fender’s app and well-thought-out lessons.

Included in the app are contemporary tunes from Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish, heavy anthems from Pantera and Metallica, classic rock numbers from The Beatles and The Stones and thousands more.

All of which means you’re not going to be short of inspiring material to keep you playing – and at this price, it won't break the bank either.

Fender Play: 60% off a one-year subscription

From now until July 6th, you can bag a 60% discount on a 12-month subscription. Whether you are a beginner player or just want to improve your playing, this is a deal you do not want to miss!

To get started, follow the link above and sign up. From there, the Play app will guide you in creating your lesson plan, walking you through courses made up of thousands of easy-to-follow sessions – and you only need to commit 10 minutes a day to feel the benefits.

Fender has also included fun features such as the Chord Challenge, which will make sure you develop key skills like quick, tidy chord changes without getting bored. You also get access to the Fender Play community, which is full of players on a similar journey and a great place to get – and give – advice and tips!

To take advantage of this fantastic online guitar lessons offer and fast-track your progress on guitar, bass or ukulele, click on the deal above and start playing today!

Want to know more about what it's like to learn with the app? Well, be sure to check out how Annie got on learning guitar for the first time via Fender Play. Speaking of her experience, Annie said, "I’m glad that I have taken the opportunity to learn with Fender Play. The app is accessible to all levels and has allowed me to learn independently at my own pace, with the flexibility to switch between paths, skills or songs as I please. This gives a sense of freedom and keeps things interesting."

In just eight weeks, Annie learned to play Green Day's Good Riddance and a few other guitar classics. So, if you're interested in following in Annie's footsteps, there's never been a better time.

