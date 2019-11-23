Bag a classic Butterscotch Blonde Telecaster for just $549.99 with this ace Fender Black Friday deal

When you think of a Fender Telecaster it's highly likely you picture the iconic electric guitar in the classic Butterscotch Blonde finish. This timeless Tele is sought after by guitarists across the land.

With the Black Friday guitar deals coming through thick and fast, we almost missed this epic deal on a Fender Special Edition Deluxe Ash Telecaster in Butterscotch Blonde finish. Before the discount the guitar would have cost you $699.99. For a limited time you can add one to your collection for just $549.99. Fender discounts like this don't come along too often...

In a addition to its resonant ash body and maple fretboard, this Tele also features a modern 'C' Shape neck profile and Hot Standard single-coil pickups. It's a simple setup, but provides everything you need to get that classic Telecaster feel and tone. This is one purchase you won't regret.

Save $150 on the Fender Special Edition Deluxe Ash Tele

You can get your hands on this timeless guitar for just $549.99 right now. The spec is great, the build is solid and you already know it's going to sound great...View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web