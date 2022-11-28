Every guitarist needs a practice amp – and now's the time to get yours with these mouth-watering Cyber Monday deals

It's the most wonderful time of the year. That's right – it's Cyber Monday. That means if you're in the market for a sweet, sweet new piece of music gear, now's the time to add it to your rig.

That said, with the abundance of killer Cyber Monday guitar deals out there right now, it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you're a beginner. Fortunately, though, here at Guitar World, we're laboring away to bring you the very best deals on everything from electric guitars to basses, so you can rest assured you're making the right purchase.

Every guitarist needs a solid practice amp, one that's compact, portable and easy to plug in and dial in a great tone. And we're very pleased to tell you that Cyber Monday has brought with it a wealth of awesome deals in this area. And we've compiled 'em all below. You're welcome.

(opens in new tab) Boss Katana-50 MkII 1x12 combo: $279 , $229 (opens in new tab)

Probably the most popular practice amp on the planet right now, we love the Katana series for its tonal versatility and usability in any situation, whether you’re practicing at home, recording in the studio, or playing a live show. With this super deal at Guitar Center, you can get this brilliant 1x12 combo amplifier with $50 knocked off the price.

(opens in new tab) Yamaha THR30II $549 $499 at Guitar Center (opens in new tab)

Yamaha’s class-leading wireless desktop amp has had $50 knocked off its asking price at Guitar Center – a tasty saving on one of the most feature-packed amps on the market. The THR30II packs 15 guitar amps, three bass amps and a trio of mic models for acoustic-electrics, not to mention Bluetooth support, a built-in wireless receiver and built-in rechargeable battery. The THR10II is also down to $299 from $329 (opens in new tab), while the THR30IIA acoustic amp has seen its price drop from $599 to $549 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark: 35% off with SPARKBF30 (opens in new tab)

With thousands of tones on tap, wireless Bluetooth and fast USB connectivity, plus intelligent functions such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder the Spark is the best-selling practice amp on the planet. This offer will save you a whopping $70, plus you got a free padded gig bag (usually $60).

(opens in new tab) Boss Katana-Air: $485 $379 at Guitar Center (opens in new tab)

Boss’s fully wireless desktop amp has had a whopping $106 slashed off the price over at Guitar Center. It crams five of Boss’s ever-popular Katana amp models into a compact enclosure, and comes with a wireless transmitter for your guitar – cables be gone! Bluetooth and USB connectivity make it a great music and recording system, too.

(opens in new tab) Blackstar Fly 3 Neon Yellow: $74.99 $64.99 (opens in new tab)

Want Blackstar’s game-changing mini amp, but don’t want to pay full price? You can snag this none-more-’80s Neon Yellow version for $64.99 over at Guitar Center, saving a cool $10 in the process. It packs the same features as the regular Fly 3 – two channels, remarkably full bodied tones and a built-in tape-style delay – but with a much, much brighter aesthetic. Bassists can snag the Neon Yellow Fly 3 Bass for just $59 (opens in new tab), while the Fly 3 Acoustic is also $59 (opens in new tab) in the sale.

(opens in new tab) Boss Waza-Air Headphones: $349 $319 at Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

The crème de la crème of guitar amp headphones, Boss’s Waza-Air wireless cans use cutting-edge spatial technology to provide the ultimate practice solution. Three innovative 3D algorithms replicate real performance environments, while five amps and 50 tweakable effects are onboard. Even better, the Waza-Air comes with a wireless transmitter for a completely cable-free playing experience. Now with $30 off at Sweetwater! Bassists can also snag the Waza-Air Bass for $335 (opens in new tab) – that’s a $64 discount.

(opens in new tab) Vox VGH guitar amp headphones: $129 $79 (opens in new tab)

These stylish headphones from Vox team the company’s best-selling amPlug technology with a set of Audio-Technica-designed cans for an affordable all-in-one approach to silent practice. Three options are available: AC30, emulating Vox’s classic guitar amp (opens in new tab); Rock, which specializes in heavier sounds (opens in new tab); and Bass, for bassists (opens in new tab). All three offer a trio of amp models, while the two guitar versions feature onboard chorus, delay and reverb sounds. All are currently on offer at Sweetwater with a sizable $50 saving.

(opens in new tab) Fender Mustang Micro: $119 $89 at Sweetwater (opens in new tab)

The Mustang Micro is Fender’s approach to the headphone amp, and crams its Mustang GTX amp and effects models into a tiny plug-and-play guitar amp. Onboard controls for EQ, amps and effects means there are no apps to get in the way of your playing, while an onboard rechargeable battery delivers 4-6 hours of practice. A Bluetooth connection means you can play wirelessly, while the device also functions as a USB-C interface. Now with a cool $30 off at Sweetwater.

(opens in new tab) Vox amPlug 2 Lead: $59.99 , now $39.99 (opens in new tab)

This perfect practice partner makes keeping your chops a breeze. We find having a headphone amp for guitar around the house invaluable for late-night writing sessions and keeping up our practice regimens. With upgraded analog circuitry, excellent battery life, and superb sound – this sub $40 bargain should be in every guitar player’s basket.