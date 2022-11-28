Looking for your first electric guitar? You won't go wrong with these fantastic Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is upon us once again, and the Cyber Monday guitar deals are already coming fast and furious.

Many of the best deals we're seeing are on electric guitars, particularly beginner electric guitars.

Whether you're looking for a starter six-string for a loved one or for yourself, you're not going to want to drop big bucks, but you'll still want a solid guitar that won't complicate the learning journey with tuning and build problems.

All of the guitars below fit that bill perfectly – they're dependable, and easy for those still learning their way around the fretboard to handle, but still sound and look killer. Furthermore, their already-low asking prices have been cut further still for Cyber Monday.

With big sales on offerings from some of the most iconic brands in the industry, this is the perfect place to find your first guitar.

(opens in new tab) Squier Bullet Stratocaster HT: $199 , now $149 (opens in new tab)

Just about the cheapest Strat you can buy from a Fender brand, this model is exactly what you need if you want the sounds and look of one of the most famous guitars ever, but are on a tight budget. The Bullet Strat is no toy, though, just ask Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford, who's used them onstage in arenas around the world (opens in new tab). Now $50 off for Cyber Monday via Fender, this is one of the better Strat deals you'll ever see.

(opens in new tab) Squier Affinity Stratocaster: $289 , now $217 (opens in new tab)

Similarly to its Bullet series younger brother, this model is a great value – bringing the none-more-iconic Strat look and sounds to those just beginning their guitar journey. Fender hasn't forgotten about it this Cyber Monday, either, cutting over $70 off its usual price tag.

(opens in new tab) Squier Affinity Stratocaster HH: $289.99 , now $217 (opens in new tab)

Sometimes a standard SSS Start simply won't cut it, and that's where the Squier Affinity Series Strat HH comes in. This extremely modern Strat features a thin, lightweight body, a slim C-shaped neck, 2-point tremolo and a pair of Squier humbucking pickups – all for $217.49!

(opens in new tab) Squier Classic Vibe 60's Custom Tele: $489 , now $367 (opens in new tab)

It ain't called Classic Vibe for nothing. This affordable model nods to the double-bound Teles of the 1960s in looks and – with its Fender-designed alnico single-coil pickups – sound. For Cyber Monday, Amazon's cut this beauty's price by over $100, to just $367. It's way cheaper than getting a '60s original, that's for sure...

(opens in new tab) Gretsch G2217 Streamliner Junior Jet Club: $399 , $299 (opens in new tab)

Want that classic Gretsch look and sound on a budget? Look no further. This Cyber Monday, Guitar Center's got a $100 sale on the Candy Apple Red-finished version of this Dual Broad’Tron humbucker-packing G2217 Streamliner Junior Jet Club model.

(opens in new tab) EVH Wolfgang WG Standard: $649 , now $549 (opens in new tab)

Featuring a basswood body with a special “comfort-cut” forearm contour, a graphite-reinforced, bolt-on baked maple neck, and dual EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups, this is the most affordable version of Eddie Van Halen's signature guitar. With $100 off its sticker price this Cyber Monday at Guitar Center, this is about as affordable as an EVH model ever gets – don't miss out.

(opens in new tab) Epiphone Les Paul Special Player Pack: $249 , $199 (opens in new tab)

Despite being wrongly seen as inferior Gibsons by some, Epiphones are in fact used by a handful of the best guitarists on the planet, and for $50 off you can get in on the action with this solid single-cut. The guitar will let you channel your inner Slash, while the included amp, strap, cable and picks will see you through your first stages as an aspiring player. This pack has been around for a while, and for good reason: it's one of the best you can get.

(opens in new tab) Squier Stratocaster Pack: $289 , now $217 (opens in new tab)

If Strats are your thing, you'd be hard pressed to find an entry level pack that trumps this one. With a 25.5" scale length, three single-coils and a faithful Strat control layout, the guitar is the perfect way to get acquainted with the authentic Fender feel and sound, with the amp, strap, cable and picks all there to help you through your first sonic steps. It's available in Sunburst or Black, and can be snapped up for $80 off its usual price.

(opens in new tab) Squier Affinity Stratocaster Starter Pack: $389 , $253 (opens in new tab)

Squier's Affinity Series is heralded for offering impressive spec sheets that wouldn't look out of place on guitars with much dearer price tags, and this HSS Strat (currently a whopping $136 off) is a prime example. The C-profile maple neck, lightweight body and two-point tremolo make this an effortless beast to play, while the bridge humbucker brings some extra sonic power to the table. Of course, the usual extras are also included.