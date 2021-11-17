Black Friday acoustic deal: Epiphone’s Hummingbird EC Studio just dropped by $100 at Guitar Center

Few acoustic guitars look or sound as distinctive as the Hummingbird, and now's your chance to buy one at an equally striking price at Guitar Center, with $100 off the asking price right now . It's 'burst finish, square shoulders and 'that pickguard' make it both instantly recognisable and immediately desirable.

The large flock of loyal Hummingbird players – Keith 'n Mick, Sheryl Crow, Chris Cornell, Justin Bieber, Noel Gallagher, Kid Rock, Taylor Swift, and Caleb Followill to name but a few – can't all be wrong. This is one heck of a desirable guitar. And this is one heck of a Black Friday guitar deal .

Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio: $479 Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio: $479 , now $379

Regardless of style, from heavy strumming to light fingerstyle, it's all nectar to the Hummingbird. This iconic acoustic looks like a dread and can sound like a dread, but it has a softer, more tender side too. Fantastic build quality, a solid spruce top and Fishman electronics make this 'bird an absolute bargain at $379 at Guitar Center.

The original was, of course, produced by Gibson and its current version will cost you about $4,000/£3,000, but don't let that deter you. Act fast and you can currently buy a similar version made by Gibson's sister company Epiphone for just $379 at Guitar Center – that's a generous $100 off its usual price. We say similar version because Epiphone's build quality has fast been closing the gap on Gibson's in recent years.

Is it genuinely as good as the Gibson version? Honestly? No. Is there a $3,600 difference? Absolutely not, it's damn close. Most of the savings are a result of some cosmetic differences and its Far Eastern manufacture.

The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed that this particular Hummingbird features a cutaway to improve access above the 15th fret. That's because it's a limited-edition that won't be about for long, so if you fancy one we recommend you snap it up quickly.

Occasionally, cutaways just look plain wrong on an acoustic but in this case we think the additional flowing curves complement the Hummingbird rather nicely. There's little evidence that cutaways significantly affect sound quality, so you'll still be enveloped in that characteristically rich Hummingbird tone even at the dusty end of the 'board.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

You'll also be buying a guitar with a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides and a Fishman Sonitone pickup and Sonicore preamp. Frankly, a spec that's astonishing value at this price.

It's also an easy guitar to play for a dread. The slim taper D-shaped mahogany neck is easy even for small hands to get a grip on, and the Pau Ferro fingerboard, with its emblematic dual parallelogram block markers, is smooth and fast.

Examples of the Epiphone Hummingbird that we've been fortunate enough to get our hands on recently have all been built to a very high standard. We found very little to fault in our most recent Epiphone Hummingbird review.

Look at that gorgeous tobacco 'burst finish, and the classic ornate pickguard. Now consider the price. It's a no-brainer isn't it?

Related buyer’s guides