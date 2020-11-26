Black Friday deal: Save $50 on this Squier Strat beginner guitar bundle, plus 3 months of Fender Play for free

The Black Friday guitar deals are well underway, with the Black Friday Guitar Center sale officially launched today! While there are plenty of offers out there on high-end gear, GC hasn't forgotten about the players who are just starting or have a smaller budget. This $50 off Squier Limited-Edition guitar pack deal is worth a look, especially if you want buying your first guitar to be a simple process.
This bundles provides everything you need to get started, including a guitar amp, cable, guitar strap and picks. If you're not sure whether this is the right guitar for you, we'd recommend you take a look at our guide to the best beginner electric guitars for more inspiration.
Squier Stratocaster guitar pack:
$219, now $169.99, save $50
This Squier guitar pack will get you playing fast, with everything you need to get started: a Squier Stratocaster, Frontman practice amp, cable, strap and picks. But you'll also receive access to Fender's Play software for three months. With plenty of lessons and songs, it's sure to keep you busy! Choose between Olympic White or 3-Color Sunburst.View Deal
Not only does the pack contain a Squier Stratocaster (Olympic White or 3-Color Sunburst), a Squier Frontman 10 practice amp, cable, picks and strap, but you'll also receive a free 3-month subscription to Fender's awesome Play online learning software (worth $30 itself!).
So, if you've been thinking about taking up the guitar, now is your chance to bag a brilliant starter pack for even less!
More great Black Friday sales live now
- Sweetwater | Save 70% off guitar gear in their Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY15
- Musician’s Friend | Up to 15% off qualifying gear with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Sam Ash | Up to 15% off with the code BF15 in the Black Friday Now sale
- Reverb | Save up to 60% on thousands of pieces of gear all week long
- Pro Audio Star | Get up to 20% new gear with the code BF20
- Zzounds | Shop the latest time-limited Black Friday deals
- Amazon | Explore all their latest guitar gear deals!