Boss just dropped their Black Friday sale early – and yes, it includes the Boss Katana!

By Daryl Robertson
published

Save big on the Boss Katana practice amps, looper pedals, multi-effects and more at Amazon right now

(Image credit: Boss )

We’d go as far as to say, every guitarist loves Boss products. Whether it’s their industry-standard compact pedals, clever practice amps, or robust accessories, everything they touch turns to solid gold – well, okay, the Boss SP-1 didn’t really catch on, and the MO-2 confuses almost everyone who stomps on it, but you know, that’s still a pretty great track record. Now, if you have a few Boss products on your wishlist, then now is the time to grab them, as Boss and Amazon have teamed up to offer you big savings for the entire month of November (opens in new tab).

Players will be glad to hear that there’s a wide selection of Boss products available in this epic Black Friday sale. If you are in the market for a new practice amp, then you can’t go wrong with the Katana. This amp routinely tops our best guitar amp lists, and for good reason – it rocks! Right now, you can score 15% off the Boss Katana-50 MkII (opens in new tab), bringing the price down to only $229.99. 

For those seeking one of the best loopers available today, then the Boss RC-500 Loop Station has 17% slashed off the price (opens in new tab), making it a no-brainer for those looking to ditch the unreliable band mates, in favor of going solo. If down-tuned, distorted filth is more your thing, then you may want to take a look at the Boss HM-2W Waza Craft Heavy Metal distortion pedal (opens in new tab), which has a mega 25% off, bringing the price down to only $149.99. And if you fancy practicing in silence, you can pick up the ever-popular Boss Waza-Air Wireless headphone amp for only $347.99 (opens in new tab) – that’s a saving of 24%.  

Boss doesn’t want to restrict their Black Friday guitar deals (opens in new tab) to a single weekend at the end of the month, instead, they are extending the offers across the entire month of November. This means you can save big on Katana amps, compact pedals, cables, straps and more, all without waiting for Black Friday to officially arrive. 

Of course, there are many more sales running right now at various retailers, so whether you're looking for your dream electric guitar, a gig-ready combo amp, or beautiful acoustic guitar, you'll be sure to find something at a very good price, without waiting until Black Friday to officially start. Below you’ll find our pick of the best early Black Friday sales running right now.  

