Get amp modeling and YouTube in your pocket for less this Black Friday with $50 off the Boss Pocket GT

Boss's ultra-compact Pocket GT mini amp modeler and multi-effects processor is one of the most formidable new products the esteemed company has released in the last couple of years.

Now, in one of the most impressive Guitar Center Black Friday deals we've seen yet, Guitar Center has slashed $50 off the list price of the ultra-portable unit, bringing the cost down from an already-attractive $249 to an amazing $199.

Headlined by an integrated YouTube learning function, 99 user memories, more than 100 amps and effects, and the same sound engine as Boss' GT-1 floor processor, the Pocket GT is genuinely small enough to fit into your pocket.

The Pocket GT's user memories come filled with ready-to-play sounds, but users can customize these or create their own from scratch.

The Pocket GT's user memories come filled with ready-to-play sounds, but users can customize these or create their own from scratch. Stored setups – for both amps and effects – can also be exchanged with the GT-1 via their respective Boss Tone Studio editors.

Speaking of the Tone Studio, that app offers a YouTube browser that streams sound straight to the Pocket GT. The unit's user memory switching function allows for switching up sounds as a video plays, and that's not all – users can assign user memories to markers, create video song lists and set markers to repeat sections.

There's a center cancel function to tamp down the volume of guitar solos and vocals in videos and music tracks, while users can also wirelessly stream music via Bluetooth or via the Pocket GT's Aux In jack.

As if all that wasn't enough, there's an onboard tuner, a built-in rechargeable battery with up to four hours of runtime and a USB audio interface that allows users to record into a DAW.

It's an incredible amount of functionality in such a tiny package, and for $200, this is a super-enticing deal for anyone looking for a versatile practice tool that won't take up a ton of space.

