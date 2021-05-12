Chrissie Hynde announces Bob Dylan covers album

Chrissie Hynde has announced a brand-new Bob Dylan covers album.

Entitled Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, the album is set to arrive May 21 on all streaming platforms via BMG, and in CD and vinyl formats from August 20.

The album sees Hynde partner with her Pretenders bandmate James Walbourne, and spans Dylan's catalogue, featuring new renditions of You're a Big Girl Now, Love Minus Zero/No Limit, Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight and Every Grain of Sand, to name a few.

It was written almost exclusively via text message, with Walbourne recording initial musical ideas on his phone before sending them to Hynde to work on her vocals. The final versions were mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Tchad Blake.

“A few weeks into lockdown last year, James sent me the new Dylan track, Murder Most Foul.” Hynde explains. “Listening to that song completely changed everything for me. I was lifted out of this morose mood that I’d been in. I remember where I was sitting the day that Kennedy was shot - every reference in the song.

“Whatever Bob does, he still manages somewhere in there to make you laugh because as much as anything, he’s a comedian He’s always funny and always has something to say. I called James and said, ‘Let’s do some Dylan covers,’ and that’s what started this whole thing.”

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – a new documentary celebrating Bob Dylan's 80th birthday – is set to air May 24 on the UK's Sky Arts channel, and will be broadcast in the US at a later date. It will feature footage of Hynde and Walbourne recording the new album.

In The Summertime You're a Big Girl Now Standing In The Doorway Sweetheart Like You Blind Willie McTell Love Minus Zero/No Limit Tomorrow Is a Long Time Every Grain of Sand

