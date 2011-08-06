Dream Theater Post Sample of New Song, "Bridges In The Sky"

Dream Theater have just posted a 71-second clip from their new song, "Bridges in the Sky." You can listen to the track, which is taken from the band's forthcoming studio album, A Dramatic Turn of Events, at the band'sYouTube page.

The band also just announced the first dates of their fall tour itinerary, which kicks off in San Francisco on September 24. You can see all of Dream Theater's announced tour dates with Trivium here.

A Dramatic Turn of Events marks the recording debut of drummer Mike Mangini with the band. Mangini replaced long-time Dream Theater drummer and founding member Mike Portnoy after his much-publiczed departure from the band last fall.