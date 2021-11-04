Early Black Friday deals have landed at Guitar Center - save 15% off selected guitar gear right now

Everybody loves a New Guitar Day – NGD – just as everyone hates waiting for the official Black Friday guitar deals before they can enjoy their next special purchase. But don't, ahem, fret, this year's gonna be different. Guitar Center is giving us the opportunity to enjoy a NGD early.

Up until November 10 it's offering hundreds of premium guitars and other guitar gear at a 15% discount . All you have to do is pick-out a qualifying product priced at $199 or more, enter the code music15 at checkout and save yourself up to $500. It couldn't be easier.

There are stunning electric guitars included in the promotion from the likes of Jackson, Gretsch, Schecter and Ibanez. There are glorious acoustics from Martin, Yamaha and Takamine, too. If you’re after a new bass guitar there are options from Markbass, Hofner, Spector and NS Design, together with amps and cabs from Bad Cat, Mission Engineering, Pignose, Laney and more.

Below we've picked our favorite guitars and guitar-related gear from this generous promotion. Head over to Guitar Center to discover even more heavily discounted products.

Schecter Guitar Research DEMON-7: $469.99 Schecter Guitar Research DEMON-7: $469.99 , $399.49

Nothing screams metal more than a Schecter, and no Schecter screams metal louder than a seven string. That's right, you counted seven strings on this Vintage White beast. If you live to play at the darker, hellish fringes of music then this Demon is the one for you. It sports a basswood body, maple neck, rosewood fretboard and Seymour Duncan Designed HB-107 active pups that are powerful enough to wake the dead. At this price you won't have to sell your soul to get one.

Alvarez AG610CEAR Grand Auditorium: $619 Alvarez AG610CEAR Grand Auditorium: $619 , $526

We guitar players demand fabulous tonewoods and insist on outstanding tone, but what about comfort? Now you can own a truly comfortable guitar without having to give your numb right arm for it. The spectacular looking AG610CEAR acoustic electric is crafted with a bevel-edged armrest that will make extended playing less of a performance and more of a pleasure. It goes without saying that the tonewood and tone boxes have already been ticked.

Hofner Ignition Series Violin Bass: $399.99 Hofner Ignition Series Violin Bass: $399.99 , $339.99

Now's the time to channel your inner Paul McCartney, without having to channel his millions. This version of the Beatles’ iconic short-scale bass is true to the original with its flatwound strings, teacup knobs and hollow body. Nothing else is going to get you close to that warm, woody tone. Come and Get It…

LsL Instruments Saticoy DX HSS Spalted Maple Top Electric: was $3,447, now $2,947 LsL Instruments Saticoy DX HSS Spalted Maple Top Electric: was $3,447, now $2,947

We thought we'd maximise your savings by recommending this astonishingly pretty LsL S-shaped beauty. You're feasting your eyes on a boutique, gloss-finished alder body with spalted maple burl top, mated to an outstanding roasted maple neck. There's a duo of handwired single coil pups in the neck and middle positions, plus a handwired humbucker at the bridge. OK, it's not cheap, but right now it's 500 bucks cheaper than it should be.