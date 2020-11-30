Fender’s CD-60S is THE beginner acoustic guitar. Stock is going fast, but we’ve found the latest offers and bundles for Cyber Monday

Fender’s all-mahogany CD-60S is one of the best acoustic guitars for beginners. Over the sales season we’ve seen them being snapped up left, right and center, but we’ve managed to track a few different CD-60S packages down, so if you’ve not pulled the trigger on a Cyber Monday guitar deal just yet, now could be the time to strike.
As our beginner acoustic guide explains: “This dreadnought’s all-mahogany construction produces a full, rounded sound, which equates to volume and confident mid-level power in support of a bright treble. The tuners are positive and reliable, and at the sub-$200 mark they represent excellent quality.” What more could you possibly want from your first acoustic guitar?
Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany: $199.99 at Guitar Center
This classic version of the CD-60S has a warm, mellow tone with plenty of punch, courtesy of the all-mahogany body and solid mahogany top. Considering this is something that you’d usually only find on guitars at twice the price, you’re getting a serious amount of guitar for the money. The neck is slim and comfortable for players of all sizes, so those awkward chord shapes will be a walk in the park. For only $199, this guitar is a steal.View Deal
Fender CD-60S All-Mahogany Bundle: $289.99 at Walmart
Fender’s all-mahogany CD-60S is a dreadnought acoustic guitar perfect for any beginner player. This bundle, courtesy of Walmart, gives you absolutely everything you could wish for to get started on the road to stardom. With a soft gigbag, picks, a Fender clip-on tuner, access to Fender Play online lessons and even more, you’ll be set to take over the world.View Deal
Fender CD-60SCE All Mahogany acoustic-electric: was $329.99, now $249.99
If the standard mahogany CD-60S just isn’t quite fancy enough, you’ll love this limited edition acoustic-electric option from Fender. It’s still got the same slim neck as the regular model, but the cutaway provides easy access to the upper frets making those lead lines a breeze. The electronics are courtesy of Fishman, and include a built-in tuner, so you’re all set for live performances and easy recording. No mics needed here! Grab it today with $80 off at Musician’s Friend.View Deal
