Former Pantera Bassist Rex Brown to Sell Guitars, Amps and Other Gear on Reverb.com

Online instrument marketplace Reverb.com has partnered with former Pantera bassist Rex Brown to sell more than 70 pieces of music gear used live and in the studio throughout his career.

“I’ve picked up so much great gear over the years—I just don’t have enough f*cking room for it all,” Brown said. “There’s a lot of history here and a lot of really great guitars. I hate getting rid of this stuff, but I’d rather get these into the hands of the fans or players who can put them to use rather than have them sitting in a warehouse.”

Among the items in the Official Rex Brown of Pantera Reverb Shop are:

A Scala Custom Guitars "Broken" Reverse T-Style guitar that has “some of the best detail in the biz,” according to Brown. “What can I say but Leo F*cking Scala—one of my favorite builders. This dude makes some of the coolest axes on the planet, but I’ve got too many.”

Multiple Prestige electric guitars used on Brown’s first solo album, Smoke on This... “I’ve had an incredible relationship with Prestige out of Canada since around 2015,” Brown said. “When you listen to these guitars, they sound and play almost identical to a Gibson—I shat you not!”

A Spector RXT Prototype #1 bass guitar that Stuart Spector made for Brown in 2011. According to Brown, this guitar is the only one of its kind in the world since the model never went into production. “As with all Spectors, this one is as cool as it gets! I hate getting rid of it, but I just don’t play it anymore. I’m glad it’ll go to someone who plays it and that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity,” he said.

A Fender 5-String Jazz bass that Brown used on Rebel Meets Rebel, the country metal album created by David Allen Coe, along with Brown, Dimebag Darrell, and Vinnie Paul. “This bass has a lot of history,” Brown said. “I used Fenders in the studio the last half of the 1990s, so this one has been knocking around for a while!”

Several amps and dozens of pedals. Of his pedal collection, Brown says: “Around 2014 or 2015, I geeked out hardcore on pedals. At the time, I thought I had to have every pedal in the world and then some. I have a feeling I’m not alone here.”

The Official Rex Brown of Pantera Reverb Shop launches July 30, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity through Reverb Gives, Reverb’s charitable giving initiative. To preview the items, head here.