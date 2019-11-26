Get a limited-edition Fender Bassbreaker 15W combo for just $550 in this sweet Black Friday deal at Musician’s Friend

Black Friday 2019 is only a few days away, but we are already finding some amazing deals over at Musician’s Friend .

Like this limited edition Fender Bassbreaker 15W combo - now only $549.99 down from $749.99. That’s a massive $200, or over 25%, off!

While the standard Bassbreaker 15W comes in a monochrome color scheme, this model is finished in a cool blonde.

With a multitude of flexible features, this amp would comfortably hold its own in both stage and studio settings. Loaded with a trio of 12AX7 preamp tubes feeding into two EL84 power tubes, this amp is built for a tight, modern tone.

The Bassbreaker is also packed with recording-friendly features including an XLR line output and switchable speaker emulation. An onboard digital hall reverb allows the optimization of ambient tone.

With great looks, features and tone, the Bassbreaker 15W is certainly one of the best combo amps you can buy at this price bracket. Don’t wait around - secure yours today at Musician’s Friend .