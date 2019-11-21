Get $200 off this stylish Gretsch G5420T hollowbody electric guitar in this amazing pre-Black Friday deal at Guitar Center

The biggest shopping event of the year continues to roll towards us, and unbelievable Black Friday guitar deals continue to pop up at the biggest US retailers. Here at Guitar World, we are spending our days finding the best deals for you, so we can alleviate some of the stress and make holiday shopping simpler.

Today, we came across this amazing offer on the Gretsch G5420T Electromatic hollow body electric guitar in Snow Crest White - being offered at $699 down from $899 over at Guitar Center .

For years, Gretsch has stood firmly at the top of its game as the makers of some of the most sleek and stylish guitars in the world.

With a white-and-gold color scheme inspired by the iconic Gretsch White Falcon , the maple-built, hollow body G5420T promises the same build quality guitarists have come to expect from the world-renowned brand.

The guitar features a U-shaped neck, 22 medium jumbo frets on a rosewood fretboard and the Gretsch signature thumbnail inlays.

Fitted with Gretsch-designed Blacktop Filter’Tron passive humbucker pickups, this guitar has it all: looks, tone and style.

To top it all off, the guitar is fitted with the classic Bigsby B60 tailpiece.

For more information, head over to Guitar Center .