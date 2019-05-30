Gov’t Mule Share Live “The Man I Want To Be" Video

Gov’t Mule have shared a live clip of “The Man I Want To Be," from their upcoming concert album and film package, Bring On the Music—Live at the Capitol Theatre.

The new release gathers material from two shows at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on April 27 and 28 of 2018, as well as interviews with the band members and backstage footage.

In a statement, Mule leader Warren Haynes said:

“25 years. By the time you see and hear the performances from these two shows, Gov’t Mule will have celebrated 25 years as a band — something we never could have imagined. It’s no easy task keeping a band together for 25 years. You don’t get to do that without having built, nurtured, depended on, tested, damaged and rebuilt important relationships. In fact, with any band that’s stayed around that long, it’s all about relationships. When we made the decision to document where the band is currently (musically speaking), it immediately occurred to us that this would be, among other things, a celebration of a lot of those relationships — starting with the one between the four of us.”

Bring On the Music will be available in a variety of configurations, including a 2 CD/2 DVD deluxe package, two separate double-vinyl packages, digital, Blu-ray and a 2-CD package featuring audio from the film.

The new package will be released June 28 via the Mascot Label Group. You can check out a trailer for the film, directed by Danny Clinch, below.

