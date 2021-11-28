Save up to $150 on a gorgeous Gretsch G2627T Streamliner with this electrifying early Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday's almost here, and we've spotted a feast of Cyber Monday guitar deals ahead of its arrival. The latest is a fantastic one from Guitar Center, which offers as much as $150 off the list price of the Gretsch G2627T Streamliner.

Typically $599, this semihollow beauty can now be snapped up for as little as $449.

Boasting a trio of high-powered Broad’Tron humbucking pickups, the G2627T Streamliner aims to emulate the cutting, no-nonsense Gretsch tones of hard-rock guitar giants like Malcolm Young and Billy Duffy.

Gretsch G2627T Streamliner – up to $150 off Gretsch G2627T Streamliner – up to $150 off

With vintage Gretsch looks and a trio of modern, high-powered Broad’Tron humbucking pickups, the already-affordable G2627T Streamliner has been made an even more enticing 'best of both worlds' semihollow with this amazing Guitar Center deal.

A pair of three-way pickup switches though, means that this electric guitar is no one-trick pony. Also featuring a quintet of knobs – a master tone, master volume, and neck, middle and bridge pickup volume controls – the G2627T Streamliner offers plenty of tonal tweakability.

The guitar features a maple body with a lightweight spruce center block for additional stability. Its 24.75"-scale thin U-shape nato neck, meanwhile, boasts a gloss finish and a laurel fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets.

Though it's one of Gretsch's cheaper models, and aimed at modern rock styles, cat’s-eye sound holes, a Bigsby tailpiece and silver hardware (or gold, if you spring for the $479 and $499 G2627T Streamliners also undergoing a Cyber Monday markdown) ensure that the G2627T Streamliner has classic Gretsch looks to go with its more modern appointments.

Bottom line is, if you want the elegance of a top-of-the-line Gretsch without having to shell out thousands, the G2627T Streamliner is the place to go. Heavily discounted now at Guitar Center, it's one hell of a deal at $449. Act fast though, 'cause this deal is set to expire in mere hours.

Be sure, while you're at it, to also stop by our Cyber Monday guitar deals hub for more great sales on every kind of guitar gear imaginable.