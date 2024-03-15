Guitar World deals of the week: get Amplitube for just $49.99, a $120 discount on a D'Angelico, plus all the week's best guitar gear deals

Welcome back to another edition of Guitar World's Deals of the Week, where our expert writing team searches out the biggest savings on guitar gear from all the major music retailers. We've been scanning the web each day this week and found some awesome discounts available on guitars, audio interfaces, and software, all handily placed right here, just for you!

If you're on the hunt for a good deal, then you'll want to take advantage of up to 40% off at Musician's Friend in their Guitar Fest sale. There are loads of savings on big brands like Fender and Gibson, as well as plenty of pedal deals, some select amplifier savings, and an excellent deal on accessories for Musician's Friend members.

Over at the official Fender Shop, you can still get a hefty 20% off pickups and parts, including select Fender guitar necks which are rarely discounted. They've also added a bunch of accessories and a couple of guitar pedals to the line up too, well worth a browse if you love all things Fender.

For major sales for guitarists, we're afraid that's about it at the moment. You can get yourself some hefty discounts on live sound gear over at Sweetwater though, with big money off PA systems, mixers, wireless kits, and lots more pro sound gear available at a discount.

Despite the lack of major sales to shout about, we've put our deal-hunting goggles on and scanned all the big retailer's websites to pick out some of our favorite gear with money off right now. Check them out below, and don't forget to come back at the same time next week for more bargain hunting!

Editor's picks

Editor's Pick Musician’s Friend Guitar Fest: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Fguitar-fest%3Ficid%3D222921" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Up to 40% off

With this huge sale at Musician’s Friend, you can bag yourself some massive discounts on electric guitars amps, pedals, and loads more for a limited time only. The sale ends on March 24th so you’ve only got a small amount of time to pick up a bargain and at these prices, we can see a lot of these models selling out fast.

IK Multimedia Amplitube 5: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=37801&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ikmultimedia.com%2Fproducts%2Famplitube5%2F%3Fpkey%3Damplitube-5" data-link-merchant="ikmultimedia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $199.99 , now $49.99

Packed with official amp models and more effects than you'll know what to do with, IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 has got a massive discount over at their official website. With a ginormous $150 reduction, it's one of the cheapest ways to get great recorded guitar tones from the comfort of your own home.

Fender Pre-Wired Pickguard: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqVf6/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Fparts%2Fpre-wired-pickguards%2Fpre-wired-strat-pickguard-tex-mex-sss%2F0992343506.html" data-link-merchant="fender.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $199.99 , now $159.99

Upgrading your existing guitar pickups is a far more cost-effective method of improving your tone versus buying a whole new instrument. With this Fender Pre-Wired Pickguard, it's super simple too, requiring you to solder the output jack and ground wire. It's currently got a $40 discount at the official Fender shop, making it an even cheaper way to improve your guitar.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FFocusrite%2FScarlett-2i2-USB-Audio-Interface-Gen-3-1500000280108.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $189.99 , $119.99

Focusrite's 4th Gen interfaces have landed, which means the price of the 3rd Gen has dropped significantly. There's not a huge difference between the two so if you're wanting to record guitars at home, you could do a lot worse than this slightly older model. It's got a massive $70 discount at Guitar Center at the moment, giving you a quality two input interface for just $119.99.

Sterling by Music Man JP60: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Fguitars%2Fpraxis-music-john-petrucci-jp60-electric-guitar" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $599.99 , now $479.99

John Petrucci's signature guitars are some of the best-playing guitars we've ever held in our hands, and these Sterling By Music Man versions do just as good a job as the much pricier Music Man models. Normally priced at $599.99, this guitar has got a huge $120 discount in the Musician's Friend Guitar Fest sale, taking it down to just $479.99.

D'Angelico Premier Gramercy: <a href="https://imp.i114863.net/c/221109/789347/11319?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweetwater.com%2Fstore%2Fdetail%2FGramPMITB--dangelico-premier-gramercy-iced-tea-burst" data-link-merchant="sweetwater.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $599.99 , $479.99

If you're looking for a new acoustic guitar this week, then this is the one we'd go for. It's got a thinner than usual Spruce top, which lends it a lighter and airier tone than your average acoustic, with a comfortable 'C' shape neck profile that will make chords and licks feel buttery smooth. It looks incredible (check out that headstock!) and with a significant $120 discount, it's excellent value for your cash too.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature