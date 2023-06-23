Guitar World deals of the week: major savings on Taylor, Squier, PRS and more

Here at Guitar World we’ve been helping players research the best gear for them, and find the very best deals, for many years now. We fully subscribe to the belief that the only thing better than new gear is when that gear comes with a hearty discount.

Get a Taylor BT1 for $99 at Guitar Center

What’s better than one new guitar? Well, two new guitars, of course. For a limited time, Guitar Center is offering two of Taylor’s beloved travel guitars at knocked-down prices. Right now you can get the Taylor BT1 for as little as $99 and the GS Mini for $199 when you purchase a Taylor DLX 200 or higher model. This deal runs until 14 August.

PRS SE Hollowbody II: Save $240 at Sweetwater

PRS guitars don’t come much better than the stunning SE Hollowbody II. With its striking flame maple top and fully hollow construction, this PRS delivers a rich and warm tone that is ideal for blues and jazz as well as more extreme styles of music – and better yet, you can save $240 at Sweetwater.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: Up to $90 off

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound. It's one of the best software modelers out there and right now you can save a massive $90 off the Elite version, $30 off the Standard version and $60 off Grid BIAS FX 2 Pro.

Squier Sale: 20% off 40th Anniversary guitars

This Squier 40th Anniversary sale has something for everyone. From the classy Vintage Edition Jazzmaster to the timeless Telecaster and drop-dead gorgeous Satin Sea Foam Green Stratocaster, you aren’t exactly short of head-turning options – and better yet, you can save a generous 20% off at Fender.

Guitar Tricks: Get your first month for just $1

Enjoy your first month of Guitar Tricks for just $1 and start improving your playing straight away! Guitar Tricks features plenty of great content for beginners but really shines when it comes to intermediate and pro players, with over 11,000 videos across the site.

