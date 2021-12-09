Harley Benton unveils Fusion-T HH HT line of twin-humbucker hardtail T-style electrics

Just days after the launch of four new high-performance Fusion-III S-type electric guitars, Harley Benton has added yet another six-string to its product lineup, the impressively spec'd TE-style Fusion-T HH HT.

Touted as “the next step for a modern high-performance TE-style rock guitar”, the Fusion-T HH HT follows a batch of tremolo system-equipped Fusion-T models released back in October, but this time includes a fixed hardtail bridge.

Specs include a modern-C profile neck – which is built using either Canadian maple or roasted hard Canadian flame maple, depending on the colorway chosen – 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets and a contoured single-cut sapele body. There's also a choice of either a roasted hard maple or ebony fingerboard, and this also depends on the finish.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Electronics include a pair of Roswell HAF alnico 5 humbuckers, controlled via a master volume pot, master tone knob with push-pull functionality for coil-splitting, and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include locking tuners, a WSC Hipshot-style custom hardtail bridge, WSC Staggered locking die-cast tuners and choice of either chrome or gold hardware.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

A total of seven finishes are available: Ice Blue Gloss, Daphne Blue Gloss, Shell Pink Satin, Flame Bengal Burst, Dark Pink Gloss, Silver Sparkle and Purple Sparkle. Prices vary depending on configuration, but the guitars retail for between $413 and $502. For more information, head to Harley Benton.

Harley Benton has been on a roll this year, with product highlights including eye-catching ukuleles, the 27-strong MiniStomp series of ultra-cheap pedals, a $68 wireless guitar system, the AirBorne 5.8 GHz Instrument and a new sub-$500 semi-hollow single-cut, the Aeolus, to name a few.