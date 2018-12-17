In Flames Detail Forthcoming Album, 'I, The Mask,' Share Two New Tracks

In Flames have announced the release of I, The Mask, their 13th studio effort. The album is out March 1 via Eleven Seven Music in North America and Nuclear Blast worldwide. In advance of the record the band have shared two new songs, "I Am Above" and "(This Is Our) House."

Said In Flames singer Anders Fridén about I, The Mask: "This album is really a special one to us. Since our last record, Battles, we've established our own annual festival in Sweden and have been touring non-stop worldwide, creating an even stronger bond with our fans. You could say it was a big part of our inspiration for this album. It's been such a long journey that just keeps going and growing. We feel extremely thankful for that, and for the support that makes it possible. We dedicate our 13th album, I, The Mask, to our fans who allow us to keep making music and playing it every night. In Jesterheads We Trust."

The video for "I Am Above" features Swedish actor Martin Wallström (Mr. Robot) lip syncing the song. Said Wallström: "I was very intrigued by doing something I've never done before and honored getting the question from In Flames. Also trying to portray a lively song in a dark room, sitting in front of a camera was challenging, but I felt strongly for the song and the lyrics, so that was a comfort."

The lyric video for "(This Is Our) House," meanwhile, features unseen footage from In Flames’ first annual Swedish festival, Borgholm Brinner (Borgholm is Burning).

Pre-orders for I, The Mask will begin January 11, offering "I Am Above" and "(This Is Our) House" as instant downloads. The album was produced by Howard Benson, mixed by Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen. You can check out the full track list below.

I, The Mask track list:

01. Voices

02. I, The Mask

03. Call My Name

04. I Am Above

05. Follow Me

06. (This is Our) House

07. We Will Remember

08. In This Life

09. Burn

10. Deep Inside

11. All The Pain

12. Stay With Me