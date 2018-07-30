Interpol Premiere New Song, "Number 10"

Interpol have premiered a new song, "Number 10." You can check it out below.

"Number 10"—a terse, tightly coiled tale of an unconsummated workplace romance—is the second single from the band's upcoming sixth album, Marauder. Propulsive, melodically fascinating and featuring top-notch six-string work across the board, it's one of the band's best tracks in years.

Marauder was produced by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Spoon, Mogwai), and is the first album Interpol have made with an outside producer since 2007's Our Love to Admire.

This stripped-down sense goes beyond just the music in Marauder though. Singer/guitarist Paul Banks, so often distant—almost unapproachable—in the band's earlier material, injects more of himself and his own experiences into Marauder.

“This record is where I feel touching on real things that have happened to me are exciting and evocative to write about,” he said in a press release about the album. “I think in the past, I always felt autobiography was too small a thing for me to reference. I feel like now, I’m able to romanticize parts of my own life.”

“Marauder is a facet of myself," Banks continued. "That’s the guy that fucks up friendships and does crazy shit. He taught me a lot, but it’s representative of a persona that’s best left in song. In a way, this album is like giving him a name and putting him to bed.”

Marauder is set for an August 24 release via Matador. You can preorder it right here, and check out its tracklist—along with the band's newly announced tour dates—below.

Marauder:

01 If You Really Love Nothing

02 The Rover

03 Complications

04 Flight of Fancy

05 Stay in Touch

06 Interlude 1

07 Mountain Child

08 NYSMAW

09 Surveillance

10 Number 10

11 Party’s Over

12 Interlude 2

13 It Probably Matters

Interpol 2018 Tour Dates

8/13 – Mexico City, Mexico – Teatro De La Ciudad Esperanza Iris

8/14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Teatro De La Ciudad Esperanza Iris

8/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer – w/ Honduras

8/24 – Brooklyn, NY – House of Vans

9/11 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/12 – Montreal, QC – Olympia Theatre – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/13 – Toronto, ON – Rebel – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/14-16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

9/16 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Theatre – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/17 – Columbus, OH – Express Live! Indoor Stage – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/27 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/28 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – w/ Sunflower Bean

9/29 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn – w/ Sunflower Bean

10/1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren – w/ Sunflower Bean

10/4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl – w/ The Kills, Sunflower Bean

10/5 – San Diego, CA – SDSU Open Air Theater – w/ The Kills, Sunflower Bean

10/6 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – w/ The Kills, Sunflower Bean

11/6 – Tokyo, Japan – Akasaka Blitz

11/14 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/18 – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/23 – Hamburg, Germany – Mehr! Theater – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – TAP1 – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/25 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/27 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/28 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National – w/ Nilüfer Yanya

11/29 – Paris, France – La Salle Pleyel w/ Nilüfer Yanya

2/16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – w/ Car Seat Headrest, Snail Mail