Learn Guitar for Less with 50% off Fender Play

Prime Day 2019: The Fender Play online learning platform is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to learn to play guitar — and, in celebration of two years since it launched (and the fact that it's Prime Day), it just got even cheaper.

You can now get 50 percent off an annual Fender Play plan, which drops the monthly price down to just $4.99/£4.79.

To redeem this offer, simply enter the code fenderplay50 when you hit the checkout.

For the uninitiated, Fender Play is a video-based learning tool that teaches budding acoustic, electric and bass guitarists using thousands of top-quality instructor-guided video lessons. These can be viewed through a desktop or mobile app, which is available for iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

The lessons are based around a song-driven learning path, which aims to teach brand-new players chords and riffs in minutes, while focusing on individual techniques along the way. It's one of the most comprehensive approaches to tuition we've seen.