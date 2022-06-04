NAMM 2022: Michael Kelly Guitars announces four new electric guitars with a range of pickup options for 2022

NAMM 2022: This year's NAMM show is well and truly under way, and we're seeing tons of standout new electric guitars. Some of our favorite drops so far include ESP's 2022 Exhibition Limited lineup – which contains some of the most eye-catching six-strings imaginable – and Ibanez's fresh round of signature models for Nita Strauss, Tom Quayle, Jake Bowen and others.

Now, Michael Kelly Guitars is looking to get in on the action, as it announces four new guitar models for 2022.

An expansion to the company's 1950s, 1960s and Hybrid collections, this drop includes the Hybrid 55T, Hybrid 60 port, 59 Port Thinline and 1962 and 1962 Flame. Let's take a closer look at specs below.

Hybrid 55T

First up, the all-black Hybrid 55T features a mahogany body with a black satin finish, black binding, black pickguard and ebony fingerboard, while its build is completed by a modern C-shape maple neck for “balance, comfort and sustain”.

In terms of electronics, the guitar is equipped with three pickups: two custom-voiced, coil-splitting Rockfield SWC humbuckers and a Fishman Powerbridge pickup system that promises “rich acoustic tones”. Using the onboard three-way pickup selector switch, the player can tap into either electric or acoustic tones, or a blend of both.

Both electric and acoustic signals are combined when using a standard guitar cable, or separated via a Y-cable to deliver isolated signals to electric or acoustic amplifiers.

Price-wise, this one clocks in at $999.99.

Hybrid 60 Port

Like the Hybrid 55T, the Hybrid 60 Port also comes loaded with both electric and acoustic tones, courtesy of a pair of single coils and a single under-saddle piezo pickup. Players can tap into either electric or acoustic tones – or a mixture of both – using the onboard five-way selector switch.

Available in either Transparent Blue or Transparent Red, the Hybrid 60 Port features a semi-hollow mahogany body and spalted maple top, as well as a modern C-shaped roasted flame maple neck.

This guitar is priced at $499.99.

59 Port Thinline

Next up, the 59 Port Thinline features a semi-hollow mahogany body and highly figured spalted maple top, and a modern C-shaped roasted flame maple neck and fingerboard. It sports an offset soundhole and side port, purportedly enhancing its resonance and acoustic properties.

In terms of electronics, the guitar packs two Rockfield P-90 pickups, which offer “warm tones with a bite that screams when pushed into overdrive”.

Regarding availability, the 59 Port Thinline comes – like the Hybrid 60 Port – in either Transparent Blue or Transparent Red.

This guitar is the cheapest of the bunch at $379.99.

1962 and 1962 Flame

And last but by no means least, the 1962 and 1962 Flame combine classic looks with modern features, including a double-cutaway silhouette that lends itself to easy upper-fret access, a contoured basswood body and a roasted flame maple neck with a modern C profile, 22 frets and a matching headstock.

Pickups include a pair of Rockfield PAF humbuckers, with a mini-toggle switch for on-the-fly coil splitting. Other features include die-cast tuning machines and a two-point floating tremolo system.

The 1962 comes in Gloss Black while the 1962 Flame comes in either Transparent Blue or Transparent Red. Both are priced at $449.99.

