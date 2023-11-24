Musician’s Friend has knocked half off the price of loads of guitar gear in its colossal Black Friday sale – including $700 off a Les Paul

Get yourself money off big-name brands like Fender, Gibson, Mesa/Boogie, Keeley, and loads more

Launching after many other sales, Musician’s Friend might be fashionably late to the Black Friday bonanza but they’ve certainly made an entrance with a headline-grabbing up to 50% off guitar gear. With some seriously big hitters in the sale, you can get massive discounts on Fender, Gibson, Mesa/Boogie, and many more. 

With some impressive discounts of up to 50% off gear, the Musician’s Friend sale includes big-name brands across a huge range of instruments. From $700 off a Gibson Les Paul to a $559.80 discount on a Mesa/Boogie amp, there are some big hitters in the sale and some massive discounts. 

We’ve had a look through the sale already and pulled out some eye-catching deals for you. Designed in conjunction with Omar Rodriguez Lopez, the Sterling by Music Man Mariposa has got a hefty $200 discount at Musician’s Friend. Its angular looks match the off-kilter sound of its designer, and it’s currently the cheapest we’ve seen for Black Friday.

There are some massive discounts on amps too, including $559.80 off the Mesa/Boogie Mark V 35-watt tube combo. An incredibly versatile amplifier, the five-band EQ adds extra flexibility over a typical guitar amp, allowing you to finely hone your tone. If a Mesa is a bit out of your price range, the Line 6 Catalyst 60 modeling amp, another seriously versatile bit of kit, has a tempting $60 price reduction.

One of our favorite reverb pedals, the Keeley Caverns plays two roles on your pedalboard, giving you dreamy reverbs alongside some luscious delay tones. It’s currently got a $29.85 discount which on paper doesn’t look like much, but you’re getting two brilliant sounds in one handy unit which is great value for money in our book. 

