Musician’s Friend has knocked half off the price of loads of guitar gear in its colossal Black Friday sale – including $700 off a Les Paul

Launching after many other sales, Musician’s Friend might be fashionably late to the Black Friday bonanza but they’ve certainly made an entrance with a headline-grabbing up to 50% off guitar gear . With some seriously big hitters in the sale, you can get massive discounts on Fender, Gibson, Mesa/Boogie, and many more.

Musician’s Friend: Up to 50% off

With some impressive discounts of up to 50% off gear, the Musician’s Friend sale includes big-name brands across a huge range of instruments. From $700 off a Gibson Les Paul to a $559.80 discount on a Mesa/Boogie amp, there are some big hitters in the sale and some massive discounts.

We’ve had a look through the sale already and pulled out some eye-catching deals for you. Designed in conjunction with Omar Rodriguez Lopez, the Sterling by Music Man Mariposa has got a hefty $200 discount at Musician’s Friend . Its angular looks match the off-kilter sound of its designer, and it’s currently the cheapest we’ve seen for Black Friday.

There are some massive discounts on amps too, including $559.80 off the Mesa/Boogie Mark V 35-watt tube combo . An incredibly versatile amplifier, the five-band EQ adds extra flexibility over a typical guitar amp , allowing you to finely hone your tone. If a Mesa is a bit out of your price range, the Line 6 Catalyst 60 modeling amp , another seriously versatile bit of kit, has a tempting $60 price reduction.