Musician’s Friend unleash the prog this Black Friday with a cool $350 off Misha Mansoor's signature Jackson guitar

If you’re looking for a deal on your favorite artist’s signature electric guitar , Black Friday couldn’t have come at a better time.

Musician’s Friend is offering an incredible deal on the Misha Mansoor’s signature Jackson Juggernaut HT6 - now only $449.99 down from $799.99. That’s a massive $350 or almost 50% off. Where else can you get a signature model this good for under $500?

The Juggernaut HT6 features a basswood body finished in a clean-looking Satin White and a maple neck with graphite reinforcement.

Also featuring 24 jumbo frets on a 16” radius ebony fretboard, this guitar is built for progressive playability.

The monochrome color scheme is rounded off by black hardware and pickups - which, incidentally, are two Misha Mansoor-designed MM1 humbuckers with a 5-way selector switch. This guitar is the embodiment of the axeman himself.

So if you’re on the hunt for a new artist signature guitar, head over to Musician’s Friend and bag yourself this unbelievable bargain.

Jackson Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6: only $449.99

Unleash the prog this Black Friday with an unbelievably good value metal guitar. Designed by the Periphery axeman himself, this guitar is built to shred.View Deal

