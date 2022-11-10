Never mind Black Friday – here's our pick of the greatest guitar sales happening right now

November is an exciting time of year for guitar players. This is the month when all of our guitar-related dreams come true – it's nearly time for this year's Black Friday guitar deals to be unleashed onto the world. Like nervous new parents, we will spend the early days of November getting ready for our new arrival. From researching precisely what we want to making space on our 5-way guitar stand, we ensure we are primed and ready for the deals to hit on the big day. That said, we no longer need to wait until November 25, as many of our favorite retailers have launched their sales already!

All the heavy hitters from Sweetwater (opens in new tab) to Guitar Center (opens in new tab), Positive Grid (opens in new tab), Musician's Friend (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab), Fender (opens in new tab) and more have launched either an official early Black Friday sale or a holiday sale, meaning you have an opportunity to save big without waiting until the big day.

As you can imagine, there are many excellent deals to be had right now, but here are some of our all-time favorites to give you a taste of what's on offer. Easily one of the most impressive discounts has to be over at Sweetwater. Right now, you can score the Egnater Tweaker-15 head with extension cab for only $499.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a colossal saving of $449.99.

Elsewhere, over at Amazon, you can bag between 10% and 39% off certain Fender models (opens in new tab), including the insanely popular Player Stratocaster, Fender Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang, Fender Mustang, Fender Jim Root Telecaster and other favored models.

But wait, there's more – way more. Musician's Friend is offering up to 40% off big-name brands, including the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass, in stunning Rose Gold (opens in new tab), which has an impressive slashed $100 off the price.

Of course, there are many more sales running right now, so whether you're looking for a high-octane electric guitar , a ground-shaking combo amp , beautiful acoustic guitar , or must-have accessories, you'll be sure to find something at a very good price. We've listed more early Black Friday guitar deals below for you to check out.

(opens in new tab) Fender Play: FREE Guitar with a Yearly Subscription (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, the guitar giant turned online lesson provider is offering new students a Fender-branded electric guitar absolutely free when they purchase a yearly subscription to Fender Play. The electric kit - worth around $250 - includes a gig bag (opens in new tab), strap (opens in new tab), picks (opens in new tab), clip-on tuner (opens in new tab), guitar stand (opens in new tab), and an extra set of strings.

(opens in new tab) Sweetwater: Early Black Friday Sale (opens in new tab)

The music retail giant is kicking off November with a spectacular early Black Friday sale, which sees the prices slashed across hundreds of products. Among the slew of guitars and guitar-related items on offer are popular models from ESP, Fender, D'Angelico, Ibanez and more.



(opens in new tab) Musician's Friend Holiday Deals: Up to 40% off (opens in new tab)

The Musician's Friend holiday sale has landed and these deals are as good as any Black Friday offer we've ever seen. Right now, you can bag up to 40% off a range of big-name brands such as Fender, Music Man, Boss, Epiphone, Gretch and more.

(opens in new tab) Guitar Center: 15% Off Holiday Coupon Sale (opens in new tab)

Guitar Center has offered up a sweet early Black Friday deal, with 15% off a massive range of guitar gear from Martin, Gretsch, Ibanez, EVH, Marshall, and more.

(opens in new tab) Save big on Fender guitars at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon are cutting prices on a massive range of Fender and Squier guitars with very popular models seeing Black Friday-style discounts.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark: 35% off with SPARKBF30 (opens in new tab)

With thousands of tones on tap, wireless Bluetooth and fast USB connectivity, plus intelligent functions such as Smart Jam and Auto Chords, it’s no wonder the Spark is the best-selling practice amp on the planet. This offer will save you a whopping $70, plus you got a free padded gig bag (usually $60).

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid Spark Mini: 25% off with MINIBF30 (opens in new tab)

The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format - and right now you can save $30 with code MINIBF30.

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: was $99, now $39.60 (opens in new tab)

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there and right now you can save a massive $59.40!

(opens in new tab) Marshall Uxbridge: Was $219.99 , now $169.95 (opens in new tab)

The Marshall Uxbridge Bluetooth speaker sounds amazing and it also has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, so you can control your music with the power of your voice. Alexa also turns the speaker into your one-stop-shop for news reports, sports scores and more. There’s 23% off now at Amazon.

Need more shopping advice? Check out our expert guides below