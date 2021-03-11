Paul McCartney teases new project with St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Phoebe Bridgers and more

Paul McCartney has taken to Instagram to tease a new project, and it looks star-studded, to say the least.

In a video posted to the platform yesterday (March 10), several multi-colored dice can be seen, each etched with the name of a musical artist. Names include St. Vincent, Damon Albarn, Beck, Anderson .Paak, Khruangbin, Josh Homme, Ed O’Brien, Phoebe Bridgers, Blood Orange, Dominic Fike and 3D from Gorillaz.

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) A photo posted by on

With the guitar expertise of Annie Clark, Homme, Beck et al, and the R&B/hip-hop stylings of Anderson. Paak and Blood Orange, this mysterious project is sure to be eclectic.

While further official information is hard to come by at this time, a theory by Beatles fanpage Beatlefan purports that the clip is teasing a covers album entitled IIImagined, with dice as its cover art.

The fan page wrote in a Facebook post on March 8: “More teases about the upcoming McCartney-related project are leaking out on Spotify and in online forums,” before sharing what it believes to be the tracklisting:

Long Tailed Winter Bird by Damon Albarn Find My Way by Beck Pretty Boys by Khruangbin Women And Wives by St. Vincent Lavatory Lil by Josh Homme Deep Deep Feeling by 3D Slidin’ by Ed O’Brien The Kiss Of Venus by Dominic Fike Seize The Day by Phoebe Bridgers Deep Down by Blood Orange Winter Bird/When Winter Comes by Anderson .Paak

McCartney III – Macca's long-awaited follow-up to his 1980 full-length McCartney II – was released on December 18, 2020. The Beatles great wrote and recorded all the instruments on the album.

There's more in the works from the Macca camp, also. Back in December, a new tell-all Beatles documentary was announced by McCartney and producer Rick Rubin.