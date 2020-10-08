Save 25% on G&L's Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy with this tasty deal

As part of the sales ahead of Prime Day, Musician's Friend is celebrating the month of – as they dub it – Rocktober, with a host of killer deals. Chief among them 25% off this limited-edition G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy.

This particular G&L, in classy Turquoise Mist finish, usually sells for $449.99, but enter the code rocktober at the checkout and that price drops to just $336.75 with the 25% discount applied.

This guitar was massively popular when it was discounted during Cyber Weekend last year. In fact, it sold out in most places, so if you’re thinking of grabbing this bargain, you'd better act fast!

This classic-looking single-cut boasts an Alnico humbucker in the neck and a single-coil bridge pickup, perfect for Keith Richards-esque tones.

Its hard-rock maple neck is kitted out with a classic C shape and satin finish, which makes for playability to suit just about every player, while the hardtail bridge with six brass saddles aids tuning stability.

But that’s not all: there are loads of other products available as part of the 25% discount promotion, which continues through November 1. You can check out all the other offers over at Musician's Friend.

