Save a massive $300 on a Gibson Les Paul Special in this unbelievable pre-Black Friday deal at Guitar Center

We have uncovered an incredible bargain on a Gibson Les Paul Special: now $899.99 down from $1,199.99 - that's an incredible $300 off!

Loaded with Gibson's top-notch P-90 single-coil pickups, this limited-edition electric guitar is inspired by the electronics of the mid-'50s. A rounded ‘50s neck profile and rosewood fingerboard solidifies the retro look and feel of this amazing instrument.

Remarkably similar in aesthetics to Bob Marley’s legendary Les Paul Special, this guitar has the looks, tone and style to have you jamming for years to come.

The guitar also features mahogany construction with a thin nitro finish, as well as a set neck and stable tune-o-matic bridge.

The Gibson Les Paul - along with the Fender Stratocaster - is the quintessential electric guitar.