Save $100 on a Fender Player Stratocaster with this Prime Day-winning deal

Whatever your electric guitar predilections, every guitar player should own at least one Stratocaster. And there’s never been a cheaper way to buy an authentic Fender specimen, with this unmissable deal on two limited-edition Player Strats.

Guitar Center has taken $100 off the price of the Player Strat in Surf Pearl and black finishes, both with maple fingerboards – which brings the price down to $599, from $699. Very nice. Very nice indeed.

The Player Strat is the most affordable Stratocaster to bear the Fender name on the headstock.

It’s equipped with a trio of Player Series single coils, which capture that trademark Strat high-end shimmer, while its alder body is bolted on to a Modern C-shaped neck – whatever genre you play, you’ll have no complaints here.

Finally, there’s that all-important two-point tremolo bridge with bent steel saddles, for authentic wobbles and dives.

David Gilmour fans will go gaga for the black-finished model here, a clear homage to the Pink Floyd star’s iconic Black Strat, one of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction.

Players of a more vintage persuasion may prefer the Surf Pearl’s ’50s chic, especially with that aged scratchplate.

Whichever you choose, they’re both available at Guitar Center – but deals like these don’t grow on trees, so hurry!

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Looking to snag that David Gilmour swag for less? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

For anyone who likes a little more retro in their guitar finishes, the Player Strat is also available with $100 in this sharp Surf Pearl finish.

Don't miss these Player Stratocaster HSS deals, too…

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $599.99

Save $160 on this stunning Fender electric. The guitar features an alder body with a flame maple top finished in a gorgeous blue burst. With a maple fretboard, HSS pickup configuration and two tone knobs, this guitar has the looks and the tone.View Deal