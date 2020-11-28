Save $100 on a Fender Special Edition Deluxe PJ Bass in this epic deal at Musician's Friend

Are you in the market for a bargain, but worried you've missed the Black Friday sales? Fret no further, as not only are tons of Black Friday guitar deals still live, but Cyber Monday is just around the corner, meaning there's plenty of killer music deals to be had yet.

For the bassists out there: you can now save $100 on this Fender Special Edition Deluxe PJ Bass. That brings its normal price down to a rather tasty $799.99.

Fender Deluxe PJ Bass: Was $900, now $800

If you're on the lookout for your next bass guitar, the Fender Deluxe PJ Bass won't let you down. It boasts a urethane-finished alder body and maple neck, a 20-fret maple fingerboard with black block inlays and Precision and Jazz bass pickups, ensuring plenty of tonal possibilities. Head over to Musician's Friend to bag this killer deal.View Deal

There's a reason why Fender has earned its reputation as one of the most prolific purveyors of guitars and basses: Irrespective of price point, the company gets its products right every time.

The PJ Bass is a hybrid of Fender's Precision and Jazz bass guitars. This special-edition model boasts a urethane-finished alder body and maple neck, and a 20-fret maple fingerboard with black block inlays.

Pickups-wise, it sports a passive Precision split single coil, and a Jazz Bass pickup in the bridge. These can be controlled via one tone and two volume knobs.

Available in either 3-Tone Sunburst Maple or Olympic White, the PJ Bass has the looks, tone and playability to earn a spot in your bass collection. A version in Sea Foam Pearl is available, but this is at its normal price of $899.99.

If you're interested, head over to Musician's Friend to secure this special offer.

