Sound like Mastodon for less with an almighty $300 off the Orange Brent Hinds Terror guitar amp - for a limited time only!

There are many reasons why Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds would be considered one of the most unique minds in hard rock today – from his screeching heavily-effected leads, furious southern-fried chicken pickin’ to, of course, those gargantuan rhythm guitar sounds.

Having teamed up with Orange for a small lunchbox-sized yet monstrously meaty signature head, with the Brent Hinds Terror he’s managed to create a very classy amp that is infinitely more musical than your typical metal machine – what's more, it features in our guide the best amps for metal.

As you’d expect with Orange, the Hinds Terror's full-fat mids have a charming knack for making just about anything sound warm and earthy. The dirty channel gain is voiced more like a vintage British overdrive and cleans up very nicely indeed – offering some of the best blues and darker crunch tones in its price range.

Then there’s a three-band EQ, a tube-buffered effects loop and its Headroom/Bedroom modes which, combined with the half power switch on the front, offer four different wattages to suit your needs. This particular Terror also comes with Hinds’ tribal forehead tattoo and signature on the front, as well as the Mastodon logo at the rear.

