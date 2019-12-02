These are the best Cyber Monday acoustic guitar deals so far

Though Black Friday might be over, we've still been seeing a ton discounts on just about every sort of guitar gear imaginable. Some of the most enticing deals have been on the acoustic guitar front.

With many of these deals, you'll be able to add to your collection - or perhaps begin one - while still leaving room in your piggy bank for other shopping needs. Whether you're looking for a travel-size companion, or your first strummer, odds are, you'll find what you're looking for here.

Keep reading for our comprehensive guide to the best, most enticing acoustic guitar deals we've seen so far today, from everyone from Yamaha to Epiphone to Martin.

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299 at Musician's Friend

Get this visually striking ebony acoustic guitar - complete with decorative flower scratchplate design and split parallelogram inlays for 20% off. Spruce/mahogany construction deliver a sweet, well-balanced tone.

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: now only $349.99

Bag yourself this incredible Epiphone acoustic-electric at an incredible $150 or 30% off. Complete with volume an tone controls, this guitar can do it all.

Yamaha F335 acoustic for beginners: $129.99

Start playing guitar today with this unbelievably good value beginner acoustic from Yamaha. With a laminated spruce top with a black finish, die-cast gold tuners and a tortoiseshell scratchplate, this guitar has it all - looks, tone and style.

Alvarez AG660CE12 Artist Series acoustic-electric: $300.99

Have you been on the lookout for a new 12-string? Well, we've found this incredible deal on the Alvarez AG660CE12 over at Guitar Center for a little over $300!

Martin Dreadnought X1-AE acoustic: now $499.99

This stunning acoustic-electric guitar was originally $599.99. You can grab it for $100 off right now with this amazing Black Friday bargain.

Martin Grand Performance 15ME Streetmaster: $1,399.99

Save $200 on this incredible acoustic-electric guitar. With the look of a well-worn guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this deal is unmissable.

Martin Koa X Series: $599.99 at Guitar Center

A GC exclusive for Black Friday, this natural looking Koa X series acoustic produces a rich and powerful sound - perfect for singer-songwriters.

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219

This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There's also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the aged natural finish Caballero Artist, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There's also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow Performer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219

The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There's a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There's a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.

Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139

The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There's also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.

Epiphone DR-100S - Vintage Sunburst; was $169, now $139

Like the natural finish version, the vintage sunburst DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There's also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.

