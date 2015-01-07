Uli Jon Roth Revisits His Scorpions Days on New Album

Uli Jon Roth will release a new double album, Scorpions Revisited, March 10 via UDR.
The album will contain 19 "re-invented" Scorpions tracks. According to a press release about the album, no one in their right mind would dare call these mere re-recordings; it’s clear Roth reinvents these songs from the soul up.
In 2013, Roth found himself unusually intrigued by his early days with the Scorpions, including his work on Fly to the Rainbow, In Trance, Virgin Killer and Taken By Force. As a result, the guitarist spent a year re-visiting, exploring, performing and re-recording his favorite Scorpions songs.
The first results can be found on Scorpions Revisited, which was recorded in Hanover, Germany. You can check out the complete track list below.
“The material for this CD was recorded last year in the same hall in Hanover that we used for the Scorpions rehearsals 1973 to 1978,” Roth says. “Together with an amazing bunch of very talented young musicians, I revisited my personal favorites from the early Scorpions period, some of which were written in that same hall.
"It was an emotional few days, and I am very pleased with the results in more ways than one. The idea was to stay truthful to the original spirit of the music, while also putting a new slant on it whenever it felt like the right thing to do. I feel we really succeeded in this and I’m very excited about this project. It was a intense journey into the past and I think we really managed to bring the songs back to life with a vengeance.”
Roth's band on the new album includes Nathan James (vocals), Jamie Little (drums), Ule W. Ritgen (bass), Niklas Turmann (guitar, vocals), Corvin Bahn (keyboards, vocals) and David Klosinski (guitar).
For more information, visit ulijonroth.com.
Track listing - CD1:
01. The Sails Of Charon
02. Longing For Fire
03. Crying Days
04. Virgin Killer
05. In Trance
06. Sun In My Hand
07. Yellow Raven
08. Polar Nights
09. Dark Lady
Track listing - CD2:
01. Catch Your Train
02. Evening Wind
03. All Night Long
04. We’ll Burn In The Sky
05. Pictured Life
06. Hell Cat
07. Life’s Like A River
08. Drifting Sun
09. Rainbow Dream Prelude
10. Fly To The Rainbow
2015 ULI JON ROTH U.S. Tour Dates:
JANUARY
21.01.2015 – California – Ramona - Mainstage
22.01.2015 – California – Anaheim - House of Blues
23.01.2015 – California – Hollywood - House of Blues
24.01.2015 – Nevada – Las Vegas - Vamp’d
25.01.2015 – California – San Josè - Rock Star Bar
26.01.2015 – Oregon – Portland - Tonic
27.01.2015 – Washington – Seattle - Studio 7
29.01.2015 – Minnesota – Moorehead - The Garage
30.01.2015 – Minnesota – Spring Lake Park - POVS
31.01.2015 - Illinois – St. Charles – Arcada Theatre
- FEBRUARY
- 01.02.2015 - Illinois – Chicago – Reggie’s (& Sky Academy)
- 02.02.2015 – Michigan – Detroit – Token Lounge
- 03.02.2015 – Toronto – Mod Club
- 04.02.2015 – Ohio – Cleveland – Agora Ballroom
- 05.02.2015 – Connecticut – Hartford – Infinity Hall
- 06.02.2015 – New Hampshire – Londonderry – Tupelo Music Hall
- 07.02.2015 – New York – Poughkeepsie – The Chance
- 08.02.2015 – New York – Manhattan – BB King’s
- 09.02.2015 – Virginia – Springfield – The Empire
2015 ULI JON ROTH International Tour Dates:
19.02.2015 – Japan – Nagoya – Bottom Line
20.02.2015 – Japan – Tokyo – Nakano Sun Plaza Hall
22.02.2015 – Japan Osaka - Quattro
11.04.2015 – Full Metal Cruise II –
to Mediterranian Sea –
16.04.2015 Plama de Mallorca/Barcelona/Ibiza
24.04.2015 – Germany – Lauda-Königshofen – Keep it True Festival
22.05.2015 – Germany – Bocholt – Alte Molkerei
23.05.2015 – Germany – Bocholt – Alte Molkerei
22.08.2015 – Germany – Balve - Balver Höhle
27.08.2015 - Full Metal Cruise III –
to North Sea -
31.08.2015 Kiel/Copenhaven/Gothenburg/Hamburg
P.S.: Here's some random Roth riffing for you!