Uli Jon Roth Revisits His Scorpions Days on New Album

Uli Jon Roth will release a new double album, Scorpions Revisited, March 10 via UDR.

The album will contain 19 "re-invented" Scorpions tracks. According to a press release about the album, no one in their right mind would dare call these mere re-recordings; it’s clear Roth reinvents these songs from the soul up.

In 2013, Roth found himself unusually intrigued by his early days with the Scorpions, including his work on Fly to the Rainbow, In Trance, Virgin Killer and Taken By Force. As a result, the guitarist spent a year re-visiting, exploring, performing and re-recording his favorite Scorpions songs.

The first results can be found on Scorpions Revisited, which was recorded in Hanover, Germany. You can check out the complete track list below.

“The material for this CD was recorded last year in the same hall in Hanover that we used for the Scorpions rehearsals 1973 to 1978,” Roth says. “Together with an amazing bunch of very talented young musicians, I revisited my personal favorites from the early Scorpions period, some of which were written in that same hall.

"It was an emotional few days, and I am very pleased with the results in more ways than one. The idea was to stay truthful to the original spirit of the music, while also putting a new slant on it whenever it felt like the right thing to do. I feel we really succeeded in this and I’m very excited about this project. It was a intense journey into the past and I think we really managed to bring the songs back to life with a vengeance.”

Roth's band on the new album includes Nathan James (vocals), Jamie Little (drums), Ule W. Ritgen (bass), Niklas Turmann (guitar, vocals), Corvin Bahn (keyboards, vocals) and David Klosinski (guitar).

For more information, visit ulijonroth.com.

Track listing - CD1:

01. The Sails Of Charon

02. Longing For Fire

03. Crying Days

04. Virgin Killer

05. In Trance

06. Sun In My Hand

07. Yellow Raven

08. Polar Nights

09. Dark Lady

Track listing - CD2:

01. Catch Your Train

02. Evening Wind

03. All Night Long

04. We’ll Burn In The Sky

05. Pictured Life

06. Hell Cat

07. Life’s Like A River

08. Drifting Sun

09. Rainbow Dream Prelude

10. Fly To The Rainbow

2015 ULI JON ROTH U.S. Tour Dates:

JANUARY

21.01.2015 – California – Ramona - Mainstage

22.01.2015 – California – Anaheim - House of Blues

23.01.2015 – California – Hollywood - House of Blues

24.01.2015 – Nevada – Las Vegas - Vamp’d

25.01.2015 – California – San Josè - Rock Star Bar

26.01.2015 – Oregon – Portland - Tonic

27.01.2015 – Washington – Seattle - Studio 7

29.01.2015 – Minnesota – Moorehead - The Garage

30.01.2015 – Minnesota – Spring Lake Park - POVS

31.01.2015 - Illinois – St. Charles – Arcada Theatre

FEBRUARY

01.02.2015 - Illinois – Chicago – Reggie’s (& Sky Academy)

02.02.2015 – Michigan – Detroit – Token Lounge

03.02.2015 – Toronto – Mod Club

04.02.2015 – Ohio – Cleveland – Agora Ballroom

05.02.2015 – Connecticut – Hartford – Infinity Hall

06.02.2015 – New Hampshire – Londonderry – Tupelo Music Hall

07.02.2015 – New York – Poughkeepsie – The Chance

08.02.2015 – New York – Manhattan – BB King’s

09.02.2015 – Virginia – Springfield – The Empire

2015 ULI JON ROTH International Tour Dates:

19.02.2015 – Japan – Nagoya – Bottom Line

20.02.2015 – Japan – Tokyo – Nakano Sun Plaza Hall

22.02.2015 – Japan Osaka - Quattro

11.04.2015 – Full Metal Cruise II –

to Mediterranian Sea –

16.04.2015 Plama de Mallorca/Barcelona/Ibiza

24.04.2015 – Germany – Lauda-Königshofen – Keep it True Festival

22.05.2015 – Germany – Bocholt – Alte Molkerei

23.05.2015 – Germany – Bocholt – Alte Molkerei

22.08.2015 – Germany – Balve - Balver Höhle

27.08.2015 - Full Metal Cruise III –

to North Sea -

31.08.2015 Kiel/Copenhaven/Gothenburg/Hamburg

P.S.: Here's some random Roth riffing for you!