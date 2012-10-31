Video: Led Zeppelin Post "Kashmir" Performance from 'Celebration Day' Film

Led Zeppelin have posted a video of their performance of the Physical Graffiti track "Kashmir" from their new film, album and DVD, Celebration Day. Watch it below.

Filmed during the band's 2007 reunion show at London's O2 Arena, Celebration Day was released in theaters earlier this month and will see a retail release in multiple formats on November 19.

Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has seen the film as a creative spark, hinting at new music and live dates in the coming year.

“I’m starting to work next year, to be seen to be playing live," Page told BBC6. "I’ll definitely be doing an album at that point in time." He would add, “I want to be playing. I want to be out there playing. That’s what you’ll understand from seeing this.”

Celebration Day can be pre-ordered here in the following formats: CD, DVD, digital, vinyl and Blu-Ray.

If the video doesn't work, watch it on YouTube here.

Over the past 20 years, Brad Tolinski, editorial director of Guitar World, Revolver and Guitar Aficionado magazines, has interviewed guitarist Jimmy Page more than any other journalist in the world. Those interviews have led to a new book, Light & Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page (Crown Publishing), which will be published October 23. Click here for more info.