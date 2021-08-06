Watch Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi and Richard Shaw trade soaring licks in Lost Symphony's new music video, Acceptance

Lost Symphony have released the music video for Acceptance, taken from the classical metal outfit's latest album, Chapter III.

The track – or more accurately, soaring electric guitar concerto – features a star-studded guest lineup of Angel Vivaldi, Testament's Alex Skolnick and Cradle of Filth's Richard Shaw, with each offering up a bountiful supply of fretboard fireworks in their respective styles.

Learning towards his jazzier chops as opposed to his high-gain style with Testament, Skolnick opts for a cleaner, more intricate series of licks for Acceptance. Shaw dazzles with a series of tastefully arranged, yet equally jaw-dropping sweeps, while Vivaldi's section is a masterclass in feel, as he uses the whammy bar on his signature DK24-7 NOVA to add further flavor to an already uplifting set of licks. Check out the video below.

“I was instantly moved when I first heard this song,” explains Vivaldi. “The solo came out almost instantly and with much ease thanks to the uplifting, melodic nature of the arrangement. It's a stunning piece of music and I'm quite grateful to have been able to contribute to it!”

Adds Skolnick: “After becoming familiar with the Lost Symphony gang and working on Take Another Piece [another track on Chapter III], I was more than happy to jump in for an additional guest spot on Acceptance.

“This tune has a flavor that is different from the first one and it was nice to get the chance to bring in some other elements. It's been great to see the response to Take Another Piece and I'm sure all those listeners will appreciate this one as well.”

“It was truly an honor to be asked to perform on Acceptance,” says Shaw. “Having worked with Lost Symphony on a couple of other songs, I chomped at the bit to work with them again; especially when I was told the other players would be Alex and Angel, both of whom I've admired for a long time.

“When I was sent the track, I loved that it had a different feel to the other songs I had contributed solos to. Acceptance was a little more Andrew Lloyd Webber, and allowed for more grand melodic statements alongside the shred that Lost Symphony are known for.

“It's hard not to smile when I listen back. It's a great composition and I was thrilled to be asked to be a part of it.”

Chapter III – which arrived July 9 via XOFF Records – plays host to an impressive guestlist, including Marty Friedman, Jeff Loomis, Nuno Bettencourt, Jimi Bell and more. It also features some of the final recordings of late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, who passed away back in 2018.

Lost Symphony was founded by brothers Benny and Brian Goodman, and also features bassist/guitarist Cory Paza, guitarist Kelly Kereliuk, drummer Paul Lorenco and violinist Siobhán Cronin.

Check out the tracklisting for Chapter III below.

Denial of Anger (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell and Matt LaPierre) Bargaining Depression (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Joey Concepcion and Jimi Bell) Acceptance (feat. Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi and Richard Shaw) Decomposing Composers (feat. Jeff Loomis, Jimi Bell, Matt LaPierre and Joey Concepcion) Take Another Piece (feat. Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Richard Shaw) My Last Goodbye (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato)