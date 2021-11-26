We’ve found the cheapest Black Friday Fender Strat and Tele deals – bag a bargain on a six-string classic

Well, the day has finally come, and the Black Friday guitar deals are flooding in thick and fast. This year we are seeing hearty discounts on every style of six-string imaginable, with every player represented. There are savings to be had on blues-ready hollow bodies, shred-tastic metallers, and even boutique offerings. Still, we thought we’d focus on one of the most beloved guitar brands of all time - Fender, and more specifically the cheapest Black Friday Fender Stratocaster and Fender Telecaster deals we could find.

Fender has a staying power other brands could only dream of, with the Stratocaster and Telecaster remaining among the most popular models ever, decades after their conception. The simplistic beauty of these guitars has captured the hearts of players the world over and has largely remained unchanged from the original designs - albeit for a few modern tweaks - proving Fender got it right the first time.

Okay, so you don’t need us to tell you how great the Fender Strat and Tele are, but if you’re in the market for one of these iconic guitars, we can help you find the best price.

Black Friday Fender Stratocaster and Telecaster deals

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS: $829.99 Fender Player Stratocaster HSS: $829.99 , $699.99

The Player Stratocaster is easily one of the most popular Strats on the market - and it's easy to see why. This Mexican-made guitar gives you the sound and feel you are looking for at a much more affordable price.

Fender Player Stratocaster: $824.99 Fender Player Stratocaster: $824.99 , now $699.99

We absolutely love a shell-pink Strat - and we love them even more when they are on sale! Right now you can save a whopping $125 off the amazingly popular Fender Player Stratocaster at Guitar Center.

Fender Player Stratocaster Plus Top: $859.99 Fender Player Stratocaster Plus Top: $859.99 , $699.99

There isn't much a good quality Strat can't do - especially when you have a high-output humbucker in the bridge position. This Fender Player Stratocaster takes the iconic guitar in a modern direction with the addition of an eye-catching flame maple top and a unique blue burst finish - and with $160 off right now at Musician's Friend, how can you say no?

Fender Custom Shop Telecaster: $8,320 Fender Custom Shop Telecaster: $8,320 , $5,940

Now, this is a Tele that will turn heads. This spectacular guitar is a work of art and was commissioned for the remodeling and grand re-opening of Guitar Center's legendary flagship store in Hollywood, California, by master builder Kyle McMillin. Right now you can save $2,380!

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: $829.99, now $699.99 Fender Player Telecaster Plus: $829.99, now $699.99

Fender Player Telecaster Plus is a fantastic option for those seeking the unique sound only a Telecaster provides, but with a sleek modern edge. The inclusion of a flame maple veneer and striking blue burst finish gives this already stunning guitar a completely new look, and with $130 off, it gets even better.

Fender Vintera 50s Telecaster Roadworn: Save $200 Fender Vintera 50s Telecaster Roadworn: Save $200

Channeling the Tele of the past, the Vintera pairs two hot ‘50s Tele single-coil pickups with a Road Worn Nitrocellulose alder body resulting in a guitar that is dripping with vintage mojo.

Fender Player Telecaster HH: $829.99 Fender Player Telecaster HH: $829.99 , $699.99

Now, this is a Tele that rocks! The dual humbuckers provide plenty of power, while the Daphne Blue finish gives the guitar a vintage look - it's the best of both worlds.

Black Friday Squier Stratocaster and Telecaster deals

Not got a huge budget? There are some fantastic Squier guitars on offer too.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 , $399

There are few guitars more iconic or versatile than the Strat, and now you can grab a piece of the action for $399 thanks to Sweetwater, who've knocked $50 off this Olympic White '60s Classic Vibe. You've got all the standard Strat appointments including three single coils and synchronized trem - but with that extra touch of '60s class.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire: $479 Squier Classic Vibe '60s Esquire: $479 , $429

The Esquire is a legend in the world of electric guitar, and now you can get your hands on one for less than you ever thought was possible. This '60s Classic Vibe from Squier delivers the classic Esquire tone, feel and look, but with modern playability and durability. You get the best of both vintage and modern worlds, with $70 off. Thanks, Sweetwater!

If you want to shop the sales yourself, Sweetwater is currently offering a colossal up to 70% off a range of guitars, while Musician’s Friend has slashed 15% off off with code BLACKFRIDAY, and the folks over at Guitar Center have knocked 15% off with code blackfriday15, as well as cutting prices on individual items.