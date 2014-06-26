Shovels & Rope Announce New Album and Tour

Shovels & Rope, the husband and wife duo of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent, has announced a tour in support of their sophomore album Swimmin’ Time (out August 26 via Dualtone Music).

The tour will kick off on August 20 in Raleigh, NC with stops scheduled in Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York and many more.

Shovels & Rope has rarely been off the road over the last two years plus.

Swimmin' Time is the follow up to the band’s 2012 breakthrough debut O’ Be Joyful, which received fantastic support in the press, from great reviews to major features to TV appearances to year-end lists.

Watch the new clip of the album’s lead track “The Devil Is All Around,” featuring in-studio and live performance footage below:

Shovels & Rope took home two of the top honors at the 2013 Americana Music Awards; Song of the Year (“Birmingham”) and Emerging Artist of the Year.

Swimmin’ Time features 13 new songs that maintain a subtle aquatic theme throughout. New sounds, instruments and characters are introduced in progression while the signature Shovels & Rope songcraft and kindle that fans have come to adore is maintained, albeit a little darker. The album was recorded in the band’s Charleston, SC home studio and produced by Trent.

Shovels & Rope Tour

7/4 & 7/6 - Ottawa, ON - RBC Blues Ottawa Festival

7/5 - Toronto, ON - Toronto Urban Roots Fest

7/10-12 - Oakbank, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/13 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

7/26 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

8/20 - Raleigh, NC - Raleigh Amphitheater **

8/21 - Charlotte, NC - Uptown Amphitheater **

8/22 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheater **

8/23 - Nashville, TN - The Woods Amphitheater at Fontanel **

8/27 - Louisville, KY - WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

9/18 - Wilmington, NC - Ziggy’s %

9/20 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater %

9/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/26 - Boston, MA - Royale %

9/27 - Boston, MA - Royale %

9/28 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre %

10/1 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall %

10/2 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre %

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave %

10/5 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

10/7 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird %

10/8 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre %

10/10 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre %

# - with The Avett Brothers

** - with Old Crow Medicine Show

% - with John Fullbright

Find out more at shovelsandrope.com.