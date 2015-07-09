The Walking Guys to Travel to Every City of Upcoming Tour by Foot —All 1,600 Miles!

The Walking Guys (Benjamin Butler, Christopher Kessenich, Will Stevens, and Riley Moore) are set to begin their one-of-a-kind music/adventure tour in Portland, ME tonight, with performances that combine original music and stories of their 1600-mile walk.

Yes, walk.

The four performers plan to walk from gig to gig, sharing their music in venues ranging from highly esteemed theaters to dive bars and around campfires.

Representing the best of Southern Folk Americana, the Walking Guys will create a musical experience that will allow fans to join in their adventure of covering miles every day on foot, becoming immersed in the culture of each area they enter, and sharing their story with those who will become the next characters in it.

During their journey, the Walking Guys will rely on the hospitality of strangers, acquaintances, and their camping gear to provide lodging. They will walk 15-20 miles a day, stopping every three to four days for rest and/or performances.

Though they currently have three solo EPs to promote, they envision themselves growing together as one cohesive unit. Shows at the beginning of the tour will certainly vary from those at the end as the group tightens into a single act.

The Guys are especially excited to document their transformation in a web series they will release along the way. The series will allow fans to connect to the tour in (near) real-time. Upon completion of the tour, the series will be released as a full-length documentary along with a complete live album of performances from the tour.

The tour will span a four-month period, with dates in many major cities on the East Coast planned. A short break in the walking tour will see the group traveling by car to Appleton, WI for a performance at the Mile of Music Festival in August, with the walking tour picking back up where it left off in New York City several days later. Confirmed early dates on the tour and an expected routing are included below.

The Walking Guys are modern day beatniks, living by their mantra, “Live Simple, Spread Music.” Their thirst for life and adventure would make Kerouac proud.

Tour dates and planned routing are below. Venues that are noted are confirmed, and other shows will be plugged in along the route.

7/8 – Portland, ME / Dogfish Bar & Grille

7/9 – Portland, ME / Andy’s

7/10 – Portland, ME / Acoustic Artisans

7/11 – Biddeford, ME

7/12 – Wells, ME

7/13 – Portsmouth, NH

7/14 – Portsmouth, NH / The Press Room

7/15 – Seabrook, NH

7/16 – Salem, MA / Gulu Gulu Cafe

7/17 – Seabrook, NH / Chop Shop Pub

7/18 – Cambridge, MA / Toad

7/19 – Boston, MA / Cuisine en Locale

7/20 – 7/21 – Boston, MA

7/22 – Providence, RI

7/23 – Fall River, MA

7/24 – Newport, RI

7/25 – Newport, RI / house concert

7/26 – Newport, RI / Salvation Cafe

7/27 – Newport, RI

7/28 – Block Island, RI

7/29 – Montauk, NY

7/30 – East Hampton, NY

7/31 – Fairfield, CT / Dan's Barn

8/1 – New York, NY / house concert

8/2 – Brooklyn, NY / Bushwick Public House

8/3 – New York, NY / The Wayland

8/4 – Brooklyn, NY / King County Saloon

8/4 – Brooklyn, NY / The Way Station

8/5 – 8/9 – Appleton, WI / Mile of Music Festival

8/10 – New York, NY / Flatiron Hotel

8/11 – New Brunswick, NJ

8/12 – 8/13 – Princeton, NJ

8/14 – The Saint / Asbury Park, NJ

8/15 – Doylestown, PA / Mugg’s on Main St.

8/16 – Philadelphia, PA / The Nail

8/17 – Philadelphia, PA

8/18 – Philadelphia, PA / Raven Lounge

8/19 – Chester, PA

8/20 – Wilmington, DE

8/21 – White Clay Creek State Park, DE

8/22 – Rising Sun, MD

8/23 – Darlington, MD

8/24 – 8/25 – Bel Air, MD

8/26 – Overlea, MD

8/27 – 8/29 – Baltimore, MD

8/30 – Arlington, MD / Cabaret at Germano’s

8/31 – Hyattsville, MD

9/1 – Vienna, VA / Jammin Java

9/2 – Washington, DC

9/3 – Washington, DC / Ebenezer's Coffee

9/4 –Bethesda, MD / Villain and Saint

9/5 – Dumfries, VA

9/6 – Fredericksburg, VA

9/7 – Pendleton Golf Course, Ruther Glen, VA

9/8 – 9/9 – Doswell, VA

9/10 – Glen Allen, VA

9/11 – 9/12 – Richmond, VA

9/13 – Colonial Heights, VA

9/14 – Dinwiddie, VA

9/15 – Lake Rawlings, VA

9/16 – Southside Virginia College, VA

9/17 – Alberta, VA

9/18 – South Hill, VA

9/19 – North Bend Park, VA

9/20 – Henderson , NC

9/21 – Franklinton, NC

9/22 – Wake Forest, NC

9/23 – 9/24 – Raleigh, NC

9/25 – 9/26 – Durham, NC

9/27 – Chapel Hill, NC

9/28 – Chapel Hill, NC / Johnny’s 901

9/29 – Swepsonville, NC

9/30 – Elon University, Elon, NC

10/1 – 10/2 – Greensboro, NC

10/3 – Asheville, NC / The Root Bar

10/4 – Asheville, NC

10/5 – Asheville, NC / Town Pump

10/6 – Hendersonville, NC

10/7 – Spring Creek, NC

10/8 – 10/9 – Greenville, SC

10/10 – Williamston, SC

10/11 – Anderson, SC

10/12 – Iva, SC

10/13 – Bowman, GA

10/14 – Athens, GA / Caledonia Lounge

10/15 – 10/17 – Athens, GA

10/18 – somewhere on Highway 78

10/19 – Loganville, GA

10/20 – 10/24 – Atlanta, GA

10/25 – Marietta, GA

10/26 – Cartersville, GA

10/27 – Adairsville, GA

10/28 – somewhere on Highway 41

10/29 – Ringgold, GA

10/30 – 10/31 – Chattanooga, TN

11/1 – Prentice Cooper, TN

11/2 – somewhere on Highway 41

11/3 – Tracy City, TN

11/4 – Hillsboro, TN

11/5 – Beech Grove, TN

11/6 – 11/7 – Murfreesboro, TN

11/8 – Antioch, TN

11/9 – Nashville, TN

For more, visit www.thewalkingguys.com.